Will Smith, the All-Star Los Angeles Dodgers catcher, doesn't often stand out in the lineup. After all, the Dodgers boast a lineup featuring three MVPs, namely, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

Ad

A three-time All-Star, Smith has been one of the most consistent catchers in baseball since debuting with the Dodgers in 2019. Moreover, the Dodgers signed a 10-year, $140 million contract extension with him in March 2024, signifying his importance in their long-term plans.

Smith recently appeared on "On Base with Mookie Betts," released on Saturday, where the former AL MVP asked him what his role is on the team with the presence of stars like himself, Ohtani and Freeman.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think the catching is more important than the hitting," Smith said (Timestamp 28:07).

"You know, you just got to be a rock back there for those guys. Got to be locked in every single pitch. I mean, we got a lot of really talented arms, but, you know, you just got to be back there for them every single pitch, every single day, whatever they need."

Ad

Ad

Smith then shared that he tries to simplify things rather than chase home run totals. While he maintains high expectations for himself at the plate, Smith prioritizes sticking to his approach and doing whatever the team needs.

"You know, trying not to be, like, Shohei, trying to hit 50 homers every year. Like, it's just not going to happen, right? But I can get on base, right? I can let Freddie drive me in, or, you know, move a guy over, or a guy at second, try to drive him in. Like, that's what I'm trying to do."

Ad

Smith has been performing well this season, playing second fiddle to the team’s superstars. He owns the second-best OPS on the Dodgers at .894, trailing only Shohei Ohtani's 1.005. Additionally, he is batting .297, just behind Freddie Freeman, who leads the team at .301.

Dodgers' Will Smith on ABS challenge system

In the same conversation, Mookie Betts and Will Smith shared their feelings about the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system. MLB will likely introduce it next season after its success during Spring Training and the 2025 All-Star game. Smith doesn't seem to be a fan of the system.

Ad

"I have so many mixed feelings about it," Smith said (Timestamp 1:42).

"As a big leaguer, as a player, like, you know, you want every call correct, right? You don't want to get screwed on the umpire missing a call, right? Both sides. I'm the catcher, so, pitching, I don't want to miss calls. And hitting, I don't want to, you know, get a strike call that's three inches outside."

Ad

Smith then explained why he values the human element in baseball and how bad calls are part of the challenge. He also raised a broader concern of how the system could affect younger players and the future of the sport.

The three-time All-Star pointed out that the ABS won't be available outside the big leagues, making it difficult for young players. Smith explained that the young player won't see big leaguers dealing with bad calls, but they would have to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More