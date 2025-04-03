Twins veteran name-drops Red Sox prospect in Sandy Alcantara trade scenario

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara could be the subject of an early trade deal for the 2025 campaign as the franchise looks to continue rebuilding their roster. MLB analyst Trevor Plouffe believes the Boston Red Sox may be a strong suitor for the right-hander due to their strong farm system. Plouffe even named a top Red Sox prospect that may tempt the Marlins to swap Alcantara in the coming weeks.

Sandy Alcantara made his major league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 before he was traded to the Miami Marlins the following year. Alcantara signed a four-year, $56 million extension in 2021 and won the 2022 National League Cy Young Award. The 29-year-old is making his return from a Tommy John surgery this year after missing out on the entire 2024 season.

On Wednesday, Sandy Alcantara was a major topic of discussion on the Baseball Today podcast from Jomboy Media. Former Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe is a co-host of the show. He offered his thoughts on a potential trade deal for the Miami Marlins starting pitcher. [24:47 - 29:57]

"The Red Sox are a team [that could sign Alcantara]," Plouffe said. "I think July 1 is right around when he is going to get picked up. Teams now, which I don't think is smart in this instance, but most of the time teams wait until July to see, "Hey, where are we at? Are we within striking distance?" And then they go. But for a guy like Sandy, pull the trigger, bro. Quicker."

"Marcelo Mayer for Sandy? Is Marcelo Mayer a Miami guy?" he asked. "They've got so many dudes. Just like this, hoarding all the prospects."

Mayer is a 22-year-old shortstop who was picked up by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He is the third best prospect of the franchise behind Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony, while he is ranked at No. 11 overall.

"It's cost control for teams": Trevor Plouffe on what makes Sandy Alcantara a great fit for many organizations

Sandy Alcantara won the NL Cy Young Award with the Marlins in 202 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Trevor Plouffe believes there will be a host of teams lining up to make a trade deal with the Miami Marlins to sign Sandy Alcantara. He feels the relatively inexpensive annual salary makes the right-hander a great bargain for every organization.

"A lot of teams are going to be in on him," Plouffe said. "We talked about his salary. For a guy like Sandy, he's very affordable. It's cost control for teams. It's basically going to be, who does [Marlins president] Peter Bendix want? Him and the scouting department. Who do they want?"

"Because we've seen this before. It's not necessarily the team that has the No. 1 overall prospect in the game. Teams are looking for players that are specific to their system," Plouffe added.

Alcantara is set to receive 17.3 million per year under his contract, which expires at the end of the 2026 season. There is also a $21 million club option for the following campaign with only a $2 million buyout clause.

