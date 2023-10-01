Most Major League Baseball teams are terrified of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto. If you had both of these exceptional players on your team, you would be counting your victories like they were made of gold.

Jeff Passan, the most renowned baseball columnist, reported on a potential deal that could see the Mets going after Soto, arousing the fans. Hearing this news from Jeff means a lot since his information has valid backing and his calls almost always come true.

"Apparently the Mets are going to be going all in on just Shohei Ohtani but maybe Juan Soto as well and this comes from Jeff Passan, one of the most if not the most trusted reporter in all of Major League Baseball" - Preston Milkich via Fuzzy channel.

In his latest podcast, the MLB analyst revealed the probability of the Mets going after Juan Soto as well. All things kept aside, we shouldn't sway away from the Mets prime target this offseason, the two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, and albeit he will not be able to pitch till the 2025 season, he is still arguably one of the most complete baseball players' ever to have played in the Major Leagues.

After it was revealed that the Padres would be attempting to reduce their salary for the upcoming season, a scenario in which Soto would be on the trading market this offseason became plausible. Soto, whose contract runs through the 2024 campaign, would be a player who would provide the Padres with a sizable return.

Not only Shohei Ohtani, the Mets will be looking to get Juan Soto as well

Shohei Ohtani is more than just a player representing a generation. He is a once-in-a-lifetime player. In his five years with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani has averaged 36 home runs and 29 doubles per 162 games while hitting .267/.354/.532 at the plate.

Ohtani has a 2.96 ERA (3.04 FIP) and a 1.09 WHIP when pitching. He had his greatest season as a pitcher in 2022, recording 219 strikeouts in 166 innings at a pace of 11.9 per nine, a 2.33 ERA (2.40 FIP), a 1.01 WHIP and 219 strikeouts overall.

There are a lot of possibilities for Juan Soto to play with the Mets for the rest of his career, but if he is a trade candidate, the team ought to make every effort to keep him.