Tyler Glasnow's fiancee Meghan turns up the glamour in traditional Japanese kimono while Dodgers ace racks up 6ks vs. Hanshin Tigers

Tyler Glasnow and his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates are currently in Tokyo, Japan, with the 2024 World Champions set to lock horns with the Chicago Cubs on Mar.18 to kick-start the 2025 MLB season.

Ad

Joining the players for their journey to the Far East are their partners, who seem to be enjoying Japan and its rich culture while the players get ready on the baseball field.

On Sunday, Tyler Glasnow's fiancee, Meghan Murphy, took to Instagram to share a snap to her story. She turned up the glamor in a Kimono, a traditional Japanese robe, alongside Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Meghan Murphy's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@injector_meghan IG Stories)

Meanwhile, Tyler Glasnow took to the mound in the Dodgers' exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers in Tokyo on Saturday. Taking over after new arrival Blake Snell pitched six innings, Glasnow looked impressive, racking up six Ks and giving up only a single hit in three innings.

Ad

Trending

The Hanshin Tigers, however, took a 3-0 victory back to Osaka, courtesy of a home run by infielder Teruaki Sato. The victory against the Dodgers comes just a day after the Tigers' 3-0 win against the Chicago Cubs.

Tyler Glasnow reveals he is engaged to girlfriend Meghan Murphy, wedding scheduled for winter

All-Star Tyler Glasnow and his partner, Meghan Murphy, began dating in 2021 after reportedly meeting each other for the first time at a ballpark where Glasnow was pitching. On Tuesday, Mar. 11, the right-handed pitcher told insider Chris Rose that he had been engaged to Murphy for quite some time now and the pair plans to get married in the winter following the 2025 season.

Ad

"She's my fiancée now too. That happened a while ago. Yeah, that [engagement] happened in August last year, and then we'll get married in November coming up. Lots of stuff going on," Glasnow said.

Expand Tweet

With the new season about to start, fans will be hoping that the Dodgers can manage to repeat the exploits of 2024 by winning another World Series title before Glasnow goes on to start a new chapter of his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback