Tyler Glasnow Trade Latest: Dodgers to offer Ryan Pepiot, Jonny Deluca in exchange for Rays pitcher & Manuel Margot

The LA Dodgers may have landed Shohei Ohtani, but they still need pitching help and are being linked with Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic took to X to provide the following update on the potential trade, which at present looks a while from completion:

"The Dodgers are discussing a trade in which they would get RHP Tyler Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot from the Rays for RHP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny Deluca, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal not complete. Changes possible. Financial exchange likely."

As Rosenthal touched upon, this proposed deal could see some changes and a financial exchange. With the Dodgers needing pitching help and the Rays struggling to afford Glasnow's $25 million in 2024, this could work for both parties.

Dodgers linked with Yoshinobu Yamamoto amid trade talks for Tyler Glasnow

The LA Dodgers are not messing around and have grand plans in 2024. They are pursuing all leads to improve the roster, and while trade talks for Tyler Glasnow are ongoing, they are also being linked with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Japanese pitcher is one of the most exciting prospects available, and the Dodgers are one of several high-profile teams being linked. Facing competition from the New York Mets and New York Yankees means a possible bidding war, and Yamamoto is expected to land a deal worth around $300 million.

The Dodgers met with Yamamoto in LA. However, the Yankees met him in the city on the same day. Add to that a meeting with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, and you can see why the Dodgers are pursuing multiple options.

For LA, Tyler Glasnow is a really good option to pursue, as he can immediately produce for the team next season. Glasnow made a career-high 21 starts in 2023, recording a 3.53 ERA and a 1.083 WHIP as well as 162 strikeouts from 120 innings.

The question remains about what precisely the Rays will want in exchange and how a trade would look, but there is certainly some traction toward him moving to LA. While injuries have been an issue for Glasnow in the past, if he can stay healthy, he could help the Dodgers achieve their World Series ambitions.

