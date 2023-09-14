Tyler Matzek came to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s defense following comments from Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson that criticized the way the Atlanta Braves MVP celebrates on the pitch.

As Ronald Acuna Jr. gains steam to be named the NL MVP and reach a historic 40-40 season, his demeanor on the field has caught the attention of his competitors. This was the case with Rob Thomson who attempted to play down Acuna's celebrations after he hit his 37th homer in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves outfielder flapped his hands by his side as he rounded bases in appreciation for hitting another flyball deep into the stands. Atlanta also won the game 7-6 to consolidate their lead at the top of the division standings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, Thomson briefly spoke about the situation on the WIP Morning Show and said:

"Does it bother me? Eh, you know, I can’t control it, so it is what it is. I certainly try to temper that with our guys. And like I said, I like our guys to act like they’ve been there before.”

This certainly didn't sit well with the Braves organization as pitcher Tyler Matzek hit back with his own jab. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) with one of Acuna's celebratory GIFs, Matzek highlighted that it was important to admire the talent that his teammate is putting on display this season. His statement was followed by "#AcunaMVP."

"If you don’t like it, stop it. If you can’t stop it, admire it. If you can’t admire it, keep it down so everyone else can enjoy the show. #AcunaMVP," Matzek wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ronald Acuna Jr. led Braves to sixth consecutive NL East crown at Phillies home

After becoming the first team in the league to confirm a place in the playoffs, the Atlanta Braves won the last game of the series to complete a sixth consecutive NL East title. Nothing would have made Ronald Acuna Jr. happier than seeing himself celebrate in front of Rob Thomson after the game.