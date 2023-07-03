Tyler Rogers contract: Breaking down Giants pitcher's salary details in 2023

Tyler Rodgers, the San Francisco Giants pitcher, signed a one-year contract in December 2022 worth $1.6 million for the 2023 season. The deal includes a guaranteed salary for the same amount.

In a surprising move, the Giants also signed Taylor Rogers, Tyler’s identical twin, during the offseason. Taylor, a left handed reliever, joined the team on a three-year, $33 million contract. The twins’ reunion in San Francisco brings a unique and exciting dynamic to the team. While their similar appearances ma cause confusion initially, their distinct pitching styles set them apart. Tyler throws with a submarine delivery as a right-handed pitcher, while Taylor utilized a high three-quarters release as a left handed pitcher.

The addition of Taylor fills a crucial need for the Giants, as their bullpen struggled in the previous season. By signing Taylor, the team gains a high-leverage left-handed reliever, addressing a key area of concern. The Rogers twins’ reunion has been a long-awaited dream for both players, who have expressed their desire to share the field together. This signing allows them to do just that and eliminates any family conflicts when it comes to rooting for a specific player.

Tyler Rogers has been a consistent and reliable reliever since entering the league in 2016. Despite a relatively high ERA of 4.76 last year, his Fielding Independent Pitching was much lower at 3.31, indicating that he pitched better than his ERA suggests. He recorded 84 strikeouts and only 19 walks in 64.1 innings of play. This year Rogers has had a 2.89 ERA.

With Taylor Rogers, the Giants’ bullpen becomes a stronger and more formidable. Not only do they address a significant need, but they also add a sense of fun, likability, and unity to the team. The Rogers twins’ presence on the field together will undoubtedly generate excitement among teammates and fans alike.

