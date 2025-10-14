"Tyrese Haliburton is a douche”; “Massive loser” - Fans rip NBA star for sporting Shohei Ohtani jersey at Pacers game amid Dodgers–Brewers NLCS buzz

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton used Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers jersey to troll his Eastern Conference rivals Milwaukee Bucks' MLB counterpart Brewers.The Dodgers and the Brewers are in the middle of their NLCS clash when Haliburton picked sides at the Pacers' preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers guard arrived at the preseason game wearing Ohtani's Dodgers jersey. It was worn to support the Dodgers over the Milwaukee side.Fans started reacting to this move by Haliburton. Some liked it, while others called him &quot;douche&quot; and &quot;loser.&quot;&quot;Massive loser,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;He’s a douche. Always has been always will be. Add front runner to it,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;S tier loser hater tbh,&quot; one fan added.&quot;Safe to say Milwaukee fans don’t like their Mayor Haliburton,&quot; one fan commented.One fan shared the reason why Haliburton hates Milwaukee so much:&quot;Was always underrated even in high school but think he was supposed to throw out the first pitch of a Brewers game and they revoked it after the Pacers beat the bucks so he doesn’t like them anymore.&quot;&quot;That man has like 5 game winners on ur franchise 😭😭😭&quot; one fan wrote.Tyrese Haliburton used to be Brewers fan but no longerTyrese Haliburton is from Oshkosh, Wisconsin; thus, it makes sense that he used to be a fan of the Brewers. Earlier in May, he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, sharing why he's no longer a fan of the Brewers.&quot;Baseball, I’m a free agent,&quot; Haliburton said. &quot;I was a Brewers fan and then I was supposed to throw the first pitch last summer and then they X’d that after the playoffs ended. So I said, you know what, I’m no longer a Brewers fan.&quot;Apart from that, during Game 1 in the NBA playoffs against Milwaukee, a Bucks fan directed a racial slur (the &quot;N-word&quot;) at his younger brother in the stands, according to ESPN.&quot;My little brother in the stands the other day was called the N-word,&quot; Haliburton said in Apr. 2024. &quot;It was important for us as a family to just address that. And that was important for us to talk about because that just didn't sit right with anybody in our family. It's just been important to have my family here right now. My little brother has handled that the right way.&quot;Over the years, he has since made Milwaukee fans pay by beating their franchise in the playoffs. Last season, the Pacers just fell short of the NBA championship after Tyrese Haliburton ruptured his Achilles tendon early in a loss to Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.