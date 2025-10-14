  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Tyrese Haliburton is a douche”; “Massive loser” - Fans rip NBA star for sporting Shohei Ohtani jersey at Pacers game amid Dodgers–Brewers NLCS buzz

"Tyrese Haliburton is a douche”; “Massive loser” - Fans rip NBA star for sporting Shohei Ohtani jersey at Pacers game amid Dodgers–Brewers NLCS buzz

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 14, 2025 06:55 GMT
Fans rip for NBA star for sporting Shohei Ohtani jersey at Pacers game amid Dodgers&ndash;Brewers NLCS buzz
Fans rip for NBA star for sporting Shohei Ohtani jersey at Pacers game amid Dodgers–Brewers NLCS buzz

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton used Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers jersey to troll his Eastern Conference rivals Milwaukee Bucks' MLB counterpart Brewers.

Ad

The Dodgers and the Brewers are in the middle of their NLCS clash when Haliburton picked sides at the Pacers' preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers guard arrived at the preseason game wearing Ohtani's Dodgers jersey. It was worn to support the Dodgers over the Milwaukee side.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans started reacting to this move by Haliburton. Some liked it, while others called him "douche" and "loser."

"Massive loser," one fan wrote.
"He’s a douche. Always has been always will be. Add front runner to it," another fan wrote.
"S tier loser hater tbh," one fan added.
"Safe to say Milwaukee fans don’t like their Mayor Haliburton," one fan commented.
Ad

One fan shared the reason why Haliburton hates Milwaukee so much:

"Was always underrated even in high school but think he was supposed to throw out the first pitch of a Brewers game and they revoked it after the Pacers beat the bucks so he doesn’t like them anymore."
"That man has like 5 game winners on ur franchise 😭😭😭" one fan wrote.
Ad

Tyrese Haliburton used to be Brewers fan but no longer

Tyrese Haliburton is from Oshkosh, Wisconsin; thus, it makes sense that he used to be a fan of the Brewers. Earlier in May, he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, sharing why he's no longer a fan of the Brewers.

"Baseball, I’m a free agent," Haliburton said. "I was a Brewers fan and then I was supposed to throw the first pitch last summer and then they X’d that after the playoffs ended. So I said, you know what, I’m no longer a Brewers fan."
Ad

Apart from that, during Game 1 in the NBA playoffs against Milwaukee, a Bucks fan directed a racial slur (the "N-word") at his younger brother in the stands, according to ESPN.

"My little brother in the stands the other day was called the N-word," Haliburton said in Apr. 2024. "It was important for us as a family to just address that. And that was important for us to talk about because that just didn't sit right with anybody in our family. It's just been important to have my family here right now. My little brother has handled that the right way."

Over the years, he has since made Milwaukee fans pay by beating their franchise in the playoffs. Last season, the Pacers just fell short of the NBA championship after Tyrese Haliburton ruptured his Achilles tendon early in a loss to Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications