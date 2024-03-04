U.L. Washington cause of death: How did iconic Kansas City Royals shortstop die?

Former Kansas City Royals shortstop U.L. Washington died on Sunday in Atoka, Oklahoma, following a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old and left behind a lasting legacy as a popular figure in Kansas City history.

Washington's tenure in the MLB is often remembered for his unique style of playing with a toothpick in his mouth, and after eight years with the Royals, he had stints with the Montreal Expos (now Washington Nationals) and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While he didn't officially retire, he was released by the Pirates in 1987 and did not play another major league game before he started coaching in 1989. Washington hit 27 home runs with 255 RBIs in his career and had a batting average of .251.

U.L. Washington on life, his career and legacy

In an interview with the Oklahoman in 1988, U.L. Washington discussed a plethora of topics, including his career and how he will be remembered by fans around the league.

"People used to always ask me what the initials U.L. stood for," Washington said. "I'd tell them, "U.L. That's it. They don't stand for anything.'"

Reflecting on his release from the Pirates and playing at an advancing age, Washingon said:

"I spent nine straight years in the majors, so going back to the minors was the toughest thing for me the past two years. At my age, it got to where every time out, I was fighting pain off here or there anyway. I really admire the guys who play until they're 40."

While hoping to be remembered as a good player, U.L. Washington recognized that chewing on a toothpick might be what people recall when they hear his name:

"I'd much rather be remembered as a pretty good player, but I realize most people will remember me as the guy with the toothpick. I feel I've had a pretty good career, especially looking back at how I got into professional baseball."

As the Pirates, Nationals and Royals organizations offer their respects for a former player, the MLB world sends tributes and support to the family during this difficult time.

