"Uncommitted 2040 class" - Alex Bregman's toddler Knox steals the show during batting practice with dad at Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros baseman Alex Bregman is turning heads with his impressive skills on the field. His son, Knox, captured everyone’s attention during a practice session at Minute Maid Park before the game against the Minnesota Twins.

Over a year old, Knox Bregman was seen having a great time with his father. Alex Bregman posted two pictures of Knox on Instagram. The first picture shows Knox holding a small baseball bat, ready to hit a pitch from his father. The other shows the son and father walking down the field holding hands.

"Uncommitted SS R/L 2040 class" Alex captioned his post, indicating that Knox is a future baseball player.

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, also shared an image of the father-son duo running down the Minute Maid field on Instagram.

This is not the first time the baseball world has seen Knox on the field. Alex Bregman had brought him to the conference room after the Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Alex Bregman has started to get to his form after a slow start to the season. He has a slash plate of .212/.277/.335. On Saturday, he hit a home run in the 4th inning off an 83 mph pitch from the Twins’ Pablo Lopez. The home run ended up in the left field, which gave the Astros a lead of 2-0. Despite this support from Alex, the Astros lost to the Twins 6-1.

Alex Bregman's batting average is .219, and he has hit seven home runs. He has an RBI of 26 with a .652 OPS.

When Knox Bregman tried to mimic his father

On May 15, Houston Astros star Alex Bregman shared a video of his son, Knox, mimicking his batting stance during practice. The adorable toddler, barely over a year old, copied Bregman's swing, even taking playful swings himself.

In April, Knox went to a practice session where he saw his father practice with other Astros players during Spring Training. It was there Knox was impressed by his father’s swing and later tried to copy him at home.

Alex and Reagan Bregman married in December 2020 and had Knox on August 1, 2022.

