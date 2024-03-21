  • home icon
  • Unexplained Dodgers dugout video of Shohei Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara resurfaces following controversial firing

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 21, 2024 16:07 GMT
The Shohei Ohtani gambling situation continues to get stranger. It has been reported that $4.5 million was stolen from Ohtani's account by his long-time translator, Ippei Mizuhara. This was used to allegedly fund the interpeter's gambling addiction.

Ohtani's interpreter has since been fired, but a video has surfaced showing things looking rather pleasant and positive between the two just hours before the translator had to leave the team.

During the ninth inning of the Game 1 win, Ohtani was seen going over to Mizuhara with a big smile on his face. He may have told him a joke or something, because the interpreter laughed. There was nothing that suggested anything was wrong.

It has been a very strange 24 hours for the Dodgers, who shockingly gave up 15 runs in a loss to the Padres to wrap up the Seoul Series. That was the end of what was a rather strange turn of events.

Stories seemed to change, and many have theories that Mizuhara was just taking the fall for someone else. Initially, it was said that Ohtani felt bad for his translator and gave him the money to settle the gambling debts, and then later it was said that Ohtani had no clue about it.

Either way, right in the middle of this is an interaction between the two parties where it seems as if they're as friendly as ever. It certainly doesn't portray two people who are about to go separate ways over more than $4 million in a few hours.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers don't get off to perfect start

Given the talent that they have and the money they spent in the offseason, many expected the Dodgers to go 2-0 during the Seoul Series. They didn't, though their offense can hardly be blamed. Shohei Ohtani and company put up 11 runs in Game 2.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are 1-1
They were led primarily by Mookie Betts, but the pitching was disastrous. They allowed 15 runs, five of which came in the first and only inning of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's debut. That, combined with the bombshell news about Ohtani's translator, has things less positive than expected after the first two games of the season.

