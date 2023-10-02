Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker stunned their fans with an adorable black and white photograph with a very early Halloween wish on Monday night!

"Spooky szn + my fiancé = happy ghoul" - Source, @vanessahudgens, Instagram.

The High School Musical star shared the picture with her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop on her Instagram, much to the approval of her fans and friends. She captioned the photo "Spooky szn + my fiancé = happy ghoul." While we're not entirely sure about the ghoul bit, we can be sure about the happy bit.

The pair looked in high spirits, grinning wide and offering the camera the most heartwarming smiles!

Cole was quick to respond to the post, leaving a simple heart for his lady love.

Bart Johnson aka Jack Bolton, Troy Bolton's father, the basketball coach in the High School Musical movies, also commented on the post. He commented, "Aaaaaand Vanessa’s month begins 😂 👻."

Chase Geissel, the man who designed their special wedding ring, chimed in with his love too.

While there were a couple of faint cries for them to get married on Halloween itself, here are a few of the best comments on Vanessa's photo:

Fans react to Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's early Halloween photo - Source, @vanessahudgens, Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker began dating in February 2021

Movie star Vanessa Hudgens and Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker began dating in February 2021 after bumping into each other on a weekly Zoom meditation group.

After a couple of years of dating, and appearing on the Red Carpet with Hudgens for the AFI Fest premiere of Netflix’s Tick, tick…BOOM, Tucker proposed to Hudgens as reported by People on February 3, 2023. Vanessa also confirmed the engagement with photos from Paris on her Instagram, captioned “YES. We couldn’t be happier.”

"YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍" - Source, @vanessahudgens, Instagram.

While the exact date of the wedding is unknown, there is absolutely all the guarentee the couple is head over heels for each other.