Vanessa Hudgens dating history explored: Who has the 'High School Musical' star dated before  Cole Tucker

From "High School Musical" famed Zac Efron to NBA player Kyle Kuzma, Vanessa Hudgens' dating history has always been a simmering topic. She has had two long-term relationships and two short-lived affairs. Now, she is dating minor league baseball player Cole Tucker. Here's a look back at Vanessa's former loves.

Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron

In the 2000s, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron's relationship created headlines. On the set of "High School Musical" in 2005, the couple came across each other. While filming the romantic musical comedy-drama, Hudgens and Efron grew close and eventually started dating. Vanessa and Zac were in a relationship for five years before calling it quits in 2010.

In 2019, Vanessa appeared on the "Hollywood Reporter" podcast, "Awards Chatter," and highlighted the positive sides of her relationship with Zac.

She said, "It’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, I feel like it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well."

Vanessa displays her maturity by highlighting the positive aspects of a past relationship.

Vanessa & Josh Hutcherson

After Zac Efron and Vanessa separated, she was romantically linked to Josh Hutcherson in the first half of 2011. Vanessa and Josh were co-stars in "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." However, there's no evidence of their dating tenure.

The news of their separation was revealed by Josh in January 2012 while being interviewed by "TODAY."

Josh said, "We were going out at one point but she broke my heart — no I’m just kidding."

Not many people are aware of Vanessa and Josh's short-lived affair.

Vanessa & Austin Butler

Vanessa was in a committed relationship with Austin Butler for eight years, starting in 2011. From attending Coachella to celebrating birthdays together, Vanessa and Austin were head over heels in love with each other. However, trouble in paradise emerged owing to their hectic professional schedules. Finally, Vanessa and Austin respectfully parted ways in 2020.

Vanessa and Austin's breakup sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Vanessa & Kyle Kuzma

A few days after her breakup with Austin Butler, Vanessa was photographed with Kyle Kuzma, the then basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair was spotted on a date at an Italian restaurant, Lilia. Vanessa was also captured on camera watching Kyle Kuzma play at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Ultimately, Vanessa and Kuzma's affair didn't develop into a committed union.

After failing in relationships four times, Vanessa still believes in love. Currently, she is dating Reno Aces infielder Cole Tucker.

"It’s you, it’s me, it’s us." - Vanessa Hudgens

So far, Vanessa and Cole are going strong. Hope that their love grows deeper each year.

