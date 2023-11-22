"Never posted these babies so here we are" - Vanessa Hudgens proves she's a fashion icon in stunning black dress

Vanessa Hudgens is ready to walk down the aisle and take on Cole Tucker's last name. Hudgens celebrated the end of her singledom with a very suitable bachelorette party with a scary theme.

Hudgens has always had an impeccable sense of style and she posted a photo of herself on social media in a gorgeous black dress with a backless design.

"Taking over the streets" - vanessahudgens

The actress finished off her glam look with a glossy bronze pout, winged liner, and a bronzy smokey eye. She styled her hair back into a tight bun and added gold earrings, a black ring and a thick gold bracelet to complete the ensemble.

"Never posted these babies so here we are" - vanessahudgens

A few days ago, Hudgens walked the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet in New York City, looking stunning in an extravagant black gown.

"This dress tho. Nothing better than some custom @verawanggang" - vanessahudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is a proponent of self-love

Vanessa Hudgens has always emphasized the value of mental and physical well-being in her life and the need for everyone to embrace them.

Hudgens started her career in show business at a very young age and has gone a long way. She said she understood her finances on her own and that she had to grow as a person and a woman quickly.

Vanessa Hudgens was promoting a tour documentary that highlighted the history of the nation and the Hollywood actress's ties to her Filipino background. She advocated accepting who you really are before anything else in an interview with All-Out Sundays.

"You have to prioritize knowing who you are, so you can show the best version of yourself. My experiences on this earth are more important than playing a game."

She recently gave an interview with Elite Daily, and touched on the subject again:

“I’ve realized the importance of caring for yourself because no one’s going to care for you like you do."

With her wedding date approaching, fans are excited to see her dress and her day on Instagram.

