The Pittsburgh Pirates have added a veteran arm to their pitching staff in the form of Rich Hill. Hill will be 43 years old by the time the 2023 season begins, and it will be his nineteenth season in the MLB. In 2022 he proved that he is still an effective pitcher despite being near the end of his career. For a team that rarely makes big moves in free agency, the Pirates were quick to snag Hill.

Pitching is at a premium in the modern MLB, especially for starting pitchers. Hill can still perform well on the mound and started 26 games in 2022. If he can pitch at a similar rate in Pittsburgh, this signing will be well worth the price tag attached.

The MLB posted about this reported signing made by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Twitter.

"The savvy vet finds a new home!"

Hill has played for the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and many more.

Rich Hill brings a wealth of experience to the Pittsburgh Pirates

Few players have played for more teams in Major League Baseball than the newest Pirates pitcher has. He can help lead the Pirates throughout the season and will likely be able to help with player development. This is where his wide-ranging experience will come into play.

"Rich Hill won't stop til he has played for every team"

The Pittsburgh Pirates are the newest team to join Hill's impressive resume, and they could be the last.

