"Volpe at shortstop is becoming a superstar in this league" - Marlins manager Skip Schumaker praises Yankees budding phenom Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees slugger Anthony Volpe has been outstanding early into the new season. Going into Tuesday, he has appeared in 10 games, hitting .417/.488/.667 with two home runs and three stolen bases.

Volpe currently leads the league in batting average, which is quite impressive for somebody in his second year in the big leagues. He has certainly been why the Yanks have looked so good to start the year.

Volpe's rise has caught the attention of many around the league, including Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker. He sees the young slugger as somebody who could be a star in this league.

"[Anthony] Volpe at shortstop is becoming a superstar in this league" - stated Schumaker.

Schumaker saw first-hand how good Volpe looks this year as the Marlins took on the Yanks in the first of a three-game series on Monday. Volpe finished the game going 1-for-3 with a home run.

He helped the Yanks take down the Marlins 7-0, giving them their 10th loss of the season, and it will not get much easier. After the series with the Yanks, Miami takes on the Atlanta Braves and then the San Francisco Giants.

Anthony Volpe and the Yankees look poised to be contenders this season

New York Yankees - Anthony Volpe

The Yankees knew they had some work to do over the offseason. They were coming off a season where they missed the postseason for the first time since 2016, and it was not a good feeling.

During the winter, the team added stars like Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman. Both have stepped up in more ways than one. Soto has turned heads with both his bat and glove and Stroman has been great in his starts.

However, the biggest step up comes from Anthony Volpe. At times last season, he looked lost at the plate, but that does not seem to be the case this year. He looks like he has moved on from his strikeout problem that hurt his rookie season.

Volpe is not just doing it with his bat, either. He is showing the world he is a very capable everyday shortstop and has made more than a few web-gem plays.

If Volpe can keep this up, the Bronx Bombers could make some serious noise. They have a stellar offensive lineup, and once Gerrit Cole returns, the rotation could be one of the best in the league.

