The revelation of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield's serious brain cancer diagnosis has ignited an outpour of support. The diagnosis became public knowledge after Curt Schilling, Wakefield's former teammate, controversially disclosed the information on his podcast, without Wakefield's permission.

Shortly after Schilling's podcast aired, Wade Boggs, another former Red Sox player, tweeted in support of Wakefield:

"Wow just another punch in the gut. @TimWakefield49 diagnosed with brain cancer you can beat it. Brother keep up the fight"

However, Boggs later issued an apology, realizing his tweet further publicized what was supposed to be private information.

"At the time I posted my tweet I was unaware that Tim’s condition was not supposed to be public my apologies to Tim and his family" wrote Boggs

Boggs and Wakefield both share a deep history with the Red Sox franchise. They never played together on the Red Sox, but their collective impact on the team and its fan base is significant.

Boggs' tweet was clearly inadvertent in its nature, but it has added to the debate over how much private information public figures should share.However, amid the ethical concerns and the ensuing debate, there remains a common thread of support for Wakefield.

Tim Wakefield might not have been the best, but he was a fan favorite

Tim Wakefield was never considered a top pitcher in the MLB. However, he was a reliable and stable presence in the Red Sox lineup for years.

He joined the team in 1995 and quickly won over fans and teammates alike. What made Wakefield particularly intriguing was his knuckleball, a rare pitch that fascinated spectators and confounded hitters.

The pitcher may not have led the league in ERA or strikeouts, but he consistently delivered performances that resonated with fans. His affable personality further endeared him to the Red Sox community as fans could relate to him.

Tim Wakefield embodied the work ethic and resilience that many admire in their sports heroes. He earned an All-Star selection in 2009 and secured two World Series titles with the Red Sox.