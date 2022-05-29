"Wait until I run him out there, this place is going to go nuts" - Atlanta Braves manager knew something special was in store before calling Ronald Acuna Jr. to come off the bench against the Marlins

Ronald Acuna Jr. didn't start Friday night's home game against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker thought the All-Star outfielder needed some rest after sustaining a mild quad injury in the May 24 game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Acuna took two games off, both against the Phillies, before dressing for Friday night's series opener versus the Marlins. Snitker scratched Acuna before the game, but everyone knew he just had to play. Just one week ago, the 24-year-old tore up the Marlins in Miami. He went 5 for 11 over the weekend series and was one of the biggest reasons Atlanta came away with a 2-1 series victory.

Nonetheless, Acuna sat on the bench for the start of Friday's game. Seven innings passed, and the Braves found themselves down 3-4 in the bottom of the inning. Matt Olsen drew a leadoff walk. Then William Contreras lined out and Adam Duvall struck out. Travis Demeritte, the number nine hitter, was due up. But he didn't come to the plate; Ronald Acuna Jr. did.

Atlanta Braves manager knew something special was in store before calling Ronald Acuna Jr. to come off the bench against the Marlins

Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. batted in the tying run during Friday night's game versus the Miami Marlins.

Acuna worked himself into a 1-2 count before cranking a double to left field. Matt Olsen was running on the pitch and came around to score. The sellout crowd went wild. Acuna stood at second base and hyped up his squad in the dugout. Take a look for yourself.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game with a pinch-hit double and he was pumped! Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game with a pinch-hit double and he was pumped! https://t.co/FKszSyhBo5

Rewind to before he hit the double and the crowd was still going nuts. When the announcer called out Acuna's name as a pinch hitter, there wasn't a fan left in their seat. They all stood up and began chanting a haunting, defeaning cheer that resembled war drums. They turned their cellphone flashlights on and made a slicing motion as if they were holding tomahawks.

Rod Allen @RodAllen12 This was Truist Park last night after they announced Ronald Acuna Jr. as a pinch hitter! Place came to life.. He’s a badd boy.. This was Truist Park last night after they announced Ronald Acuna Jr. as a pinch hitter! Place came to life.. He’s a badd boy.. https://t.co/7esRTGukeT

After the game, Brian Snitker said he was waiting to bring Acuna in just to hear Truist Park's reaction.

“I was sitting there thinking, ‘Wait until I run him out there, this place is going to go nuts,'” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “What a big situation and how calm he was in the at-bat, too. He wasn’t trying to do too much. The overall maturity he has shown is really, really good.”

When asked about his readiness to play, Acuna had a short response.

“You know me, I’m always ready to play,” Acuña said.

And he continues to deliver, too.

