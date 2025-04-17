Walker Buehler & wife McKenzie's Red Sox era sparks buzz among Dodgers wives

Having enjoyed a hugely successful stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won two World Series titles, starting pitcher Walker Buehler finally decided it was time for a fresh challenge as he signed with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent this past offseason. Per sources, the 30-year-old signed a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the nine-time World Series champions.

Also making the move to Boston alongside Walker Buehler was his wife, McKenzie. Having tied the 2021, the couple share a daughter named Finley, born in 2024.

On Wednesday, McKenzie Buehler took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, giving fans a sneak peek into how her life has looked ever since she and her family made the move to Boston.

"Life lately!" McKenzie Buehler captioned her Instagram post

Reacting to the snaps, some Dodgers' wives, such as Joe Kelly's wife, Ashley Nicole, and Will Smith's wife, Cara, left sweet comments.

"Okaaaaaay Zaddy & Zommy in the 1st photo 😍" Ashley Nicole Kelly commented

"Miss you gorgggg 😍" Cara Smith commented

Screenshots of Ashley Nicole Kelly and Cara Smith's comments on McKenzie Buehler's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@mckenziebuehler)

Walker Buehler and wife McKenzie organize 'Opening Day auction' for a good cause

Giving fans plenty of joy whenever he performs well on the mound, Walker Buehler also does his bit to give back to the community off the field, running his own foundation, known as the 'Buehler Family Foundation'.

Operating the non-profit alongside his wife, McKenzie, the ace works tirelessly to help improve the lives of first responders - such as firefighters, law enforcement and paramedics, in the local area.

On Opening Day of the 2025 season, the Buehler Family Foundation organized an auction for plenty of sought-after pieces of MLB memorabilia, with the proceeds set to go to a good cause. The foundation also posted about the same on Instagram.

"Happy Opening Day!! ⚾️" the Instagram post was captioned

As the Red Sox aim to get back into the postseason having missed out for the past three seasons, fans will hope Walker Buehler can perform to the best of his abilities at his new home.

