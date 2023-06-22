Was Kyle Schwarber’s outfield gaffe an error? Exploring Phillies slugger’s game-changing mistake

It was a day to forget for two-time All-Star Kyle Schwarber as a costly mistake in left field led to the Philadelphia Phillies 10th inning collapse against the Atlanta Braves. On a rather routine fly ball to left field, Schwarber completely whiffed on the play, as the ball hit his glove and drop to the turf, allowing the Braves to score twice, pushing their lead to 3-0.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing



"And a high flyball to deep left field, and this inning is UNRAVELING."



Tom McCarthy for NBC Sports Philadelphia. 🎙️ "Schwarber coming on, he's there... OH HE DROPPED IT... That'll be Kyle's third error of the year, and he's just changed the entire complexion of this game."

"Schwarber coming on, he's there... OH HE DROPPED IT... That'll be Kyle's third error of the year, and he's just changed the entire complexion of this game." "And a high flyball to deep left field, and this inning is UNRAVELING." Tom McCarthy for NBC Sports Philadelphia." - @awfulannouncing

Kyle Schwarber's inability to complete the catch was not the most confusing part of the play, the fact that the official scorers did not rule the drop as an error is nonsense. With the ball clearly hitting his glove before hitting the ground, many fans and experts are dumbfounded by the decision to label the play as a hit, not an error.

Not only is calling the play a hit instead of an error false but the stats of the players involved in the action will be altered by the decision. If the MLB does not decide to overturn the ruling, relief pitcher Yunior Marte will be charged with the runs, which would bump his season ERA to 8.64.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

It's virtually impossible to make an error these days with official scorers mandated to rule anything remotely close a hit to increase offensive stats in today's game.



"And a high flyball to deep left field, and this inning is UNRAVELING."



This somehow was ruled an actual hit, charging 4 earned runs to Marte.

"This somehow was ruled an actual hit, charging 4 earned runs to Marte. It's virtually impossible to make an error these days with official scorers mandated to rule anything remotely close a hit to increase offensive stats in today's game." - @BNightengale

If the decision is overturned, it will be the third error of the season for Kyle Schwarber. Austin Riley was also awarded with a hit and two RBIs on the play, which would be taken away if the play is adjusted into an error.

The left field blunder was just another blip to Kyle Schwarber's disappointing 2023 season

After helping the Philadelphia Phillies reach the World Series last season, Kyle Schwarber was expected to play a pivotal role in the team's 2023 quest to win the title. However, things have not gone according to play for the hard-hitting All-Star this season, as his struggles at the plate have contributed to the team's underwhelming year.

While Schwarber's home run prowess has remained, the removal of the defensive shift was expected to boost the slugger's batting average, however, this has not been the case. Through 73 games this season, Kyle Schwarber has a dreadful .191 batting average, to go along with his 20 home runs and 41 RBIs.

