Washington Nationals player Michael Chavis has a special companion who brings him immeasurable joy both on and off the field. That companion is none other than his beloved dog, Charlie.

The bond between Chavis and Charlie is so strong that it extends to the baseball diamond, where they enjoy playing catch together.

Michael Chavis' love for his four-legged friend is evident in the unique footwear he keeps in his locker. It is a pair of brown slippers adorned with Charlie's face, dog bones, and paw prints.

“When people meet her, she's just super affectionate and super loving,” “She's big and intimidating, so people are kind of like, ‘Oh my goodness’ and she has a mean bark, but she’s such a cuddle bug and so nice. I love her.” Chavis said.

Charlie, a Great Dane-Rhodesian Ridgeback mix rescue dog, holds a special place in Chavis' heart. She is a constant source of love and affection and a faithful travel companion. Whether it's joining Chavis on road trips or sun tanning during downtime, Charlie is an integral part of his family.

Charlie travelled from Fort Myers, Florida to Boston to spend time with Chavis during his tenure with the Red Sox. It showcased the deep bond they share. Charlie had the opportunity to explore Fenway Park. She got her picture taken inside the iconic Green Monster.

Once again, Charlie traveled from Florida to join Chavis in Washington, D.C. Notably, Charlie has embraced one of her owners' favorite pastimes—playing catch. Chavis and Charlie have always enjoyed playing catch together, using a tennis ball and a sticky pad.

Michael Chavis and his career highlights

Michael Scott Chavis, born on August 11, 1995, is a veteran infielder for the Washington Nationals.Chavis made his MLB debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2019 before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates. Standing at 5-foot-10 (1.78 m) and weighing 210 pounds (95 kg), Chavis throws and bats right-handed.

His journey in professional baseball began when the Boston Red Sox selected him 26th overall in the 2014 MLB draft. Instead of pursuing a collegiate career at Clemson University, Michael Chavis signed with the Red Sox and embarked on his journey in professional baseball.

He started his career in 2014 with the Rookie Level GCL Red Sox and experienced some early struggles. However, he bounced back and finished his rookie season with a .269 batting average, one home run, and 16 RBIs in 39 games.

In 2018, Chavis faced a setback when he was suspended for 80 games without pay for performance-enhancing drugs. He tested positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, commonly known as Turinabol.

After serving the suspension, Chavis returned to the field and finished the season off strong. He hit .298 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs in 46 games across multiple levels.

Michael Chavis began the 2019 season with the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox. He was called up to the major league roster on April 19 and made his MLB debut the following day. The infielder showcased his talent with a pinch-hit double against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chavis continues to make strides in his career. He landed with the Washington Nationals, who signed him to a minor league contract on January 6. With his combination of power and versatility, Michael Chavis has the potential to be an impactful MLB player.

