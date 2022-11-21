WATCH: 6x All-Star Mookie Betts was grooving while handing out turkeys at the Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway hosted by the LA Dodgers Foundation

Los Angeles Dodgers player Mookie Betts was seen enjoying his time by showing some moves at the Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway and distributing turkeys at the event, which was organized by the LA Dodgers Foundation.

Betts was asked about how much pride he has representing the Dodgers in a Thanksgiving event like this and how much the community means to the team. He said:

“You know the Dodgers have done a lot of great things. Really in general, but especially for me. You know, being here representing the Dodgers, That’s what I am with. That’s my home. You know, being able to give back in my home is very special. I thank the Dodgers for helping me put this thing on with brother Crusade as well. It has been a successful event.”

Watch Mookie Betts grooving.

Last year, the 6x All-Star Betts was out in South L.A., giving away turkey dinners.

Betts defeated Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres and Daulton Varsho of the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award in right field. After taking home the award five years in a row from 2016 to 2020, Betts won it for the sixth time.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Four

Betts also won the Fielding Bible Award for being baseball's greatest fielding right fielder.

Mookie Betts joined the presenters at the 56th annual CMA Awards

Betts participated in the 56th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards as a presenter. Peyton Manning, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and country music superstar Luke Bryan gave the honors on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena.

"@jes_chastain @sarahdrew and @mookiebetts join @ladya,@laineywilson @littlebigtow as presenters for the #CMAAwards. The full list, and all your CMA Awards info is in the link below. https://abc7.com/2022-cma-awards-country-musicabc-luke-bryan/12376642/… (John Soohoo, Giampaolo Sgura, Cibelle Levi Blair Getz Mezibov )" – On The Red Carpet

In 2014, Mookie Betts made his Red Sox debut in center field, moving to right field in 2016. Dustin Pedroia has drawn comparisons to Betts. Pedroia is a former Red Sox teammate, is a relatively short-term natural second baseman with a high contact rate and a high level of production when pulling the ball.

