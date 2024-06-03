WATCH: Adam Duvall strikes down fan-made beer pyramid in between innings

During Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics, the Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall gave some fan service in mid-game. The Braves won 3-1, marking another series win at Truist Park, bringing their record to 33-24 for the season, and Duvall scored a run in that game.

Meanwhile, fans were impressed with the All-Star outfielder’s professionalism when he responded to a group of fans’ appeal for a target challenge. Behind a few rows at the right field, some fans dared the Brave star to hit a beer-can pyramid, which Duvall confidently accepted.

He knocked down the pyramid in his first attempt with only one throw.

Duvall has played 40 games this season, scoring 14 RBIs, 13 runs, and five home runs with a stat line of.204/.293/.380 while maintaining .672 OPS.

Adam Duvall prioritized family while choosing Braves over Red Sox

Last year, Adam Duvall played for the Boston Red Sox for $7 million. However, he became a free agent as both parties failed to agree on extension talks. He then signed with the Atlanta Braves with a one-year, $3 million deal in March, joining the companies of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson.

Although it was an important step for his career, Duvall prioritized his family while making decisions.

“With my family, it was either here (Atlanta) or Boston,” Duvall said, via Masslive.com. “The living arrangements we have in both cities helped. They’re both great places to play. But free agency is a whole other animal. You never know how it’s going to work out.”

“That was really what needed to happen,” he added. “Just because I was familiar, I felt like I could walk right in, get some at-bats and get off with the season. That was important and it was important for my family to be comfortable with where we’re going. That made it easier on me.”

Despite the circumstances of his joining, Duvall arrived at just the right time. After Acuna Jr. was sidelined for the rest of the season due to tearing his ACL, Duvall became a valuable asset for the Braves, consistently playing in right field for the team in recent games.

If everything goes well, he could be the Braves' everyday RF for the rest of the season.

