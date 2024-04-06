WATCH: Alex Rodriguez shares throwback clip of 20-year-old Mariners self ballin' out on Opening Day

On Saturday, Alex Rodriguez went down memory lane as he recalled his walk-off hit from 28 years ago for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day night in 1996.

Rodriguez used the moment to share his love for Opening Day and how until this day, he has had those jitters. Through his caption, he also gave a shout-out to announcer Jon Miller.

"There is always something special about MLB opening night," Alex Rodriguez wrote in the caption.

"These memories stay with me always and I love watching all the young studs get their first moments in the big league. The energy and nerves and excitement of these moments are unlike anything else. Shout out to the great Jon Miller announcing in this clip."

Here's the video:

This was also the same year when A-Rod got his first career All-Star selection. By the end of the season, he was the batting champion (.358 batting average) as well. He made 14 All-Star selections in his career.

Alex Rodriguez opens up on his equation with Derek Jeter

There was a time when Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were fierce competitors, with the former once taking a dig at Derek Jeter for his association with the fearsome Yankees.

However, their equation took a turn for the better when both became teammates in 2004 with the New York Yankees. From winning the 2009 World Series together to working as co-analysts on FOX Sports, the dynamics in their friendship is on the upside.

Recently, in an interaction with US Weekly, Rodriguez delved into his equation with Jeter.

“It’s been an incredible arc with Derek and I. We’ve been friends for more than 30 years now and we played together for a long time,” Rodriguez said. “The arc of our relationship, I’m really proud of where it is right now. I’m really proud of him and all the work he’s doing both in media, his business, and also he’s always given back to the community so much.

"So, I think we’re both in a good place and I think we’re both very happy to be working together," he added.

Both were recently heard on Rodriguez and Jason Kelly's "The Deal." The duo shared interesting insights into their on-field memories while they played for the Yankees.

