WATCH: Angels give up two runs to Rays after brutal wild pitch in the 1st inning

Things went from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Angels early in their Wednesday matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. Halos pitcher, Jose Soriano, saw Tampa Bay load up the bases in the first inning.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Soriano threw a wild pitch that ricocheted off the catcher and to the backstop. Both Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena scored, putting LA in a hole early.

Watch the video here:

Soriano completely spiked his pitch, leaving it well short of home plate. Matt Thaiss did his best to be a wall, but those pitches are tough for catchers to stop.

This will be a start that Soriano will want to quickly forget. Through two innings, he was already up to 46 pitches. You will not win too many games in this league being that inefficient.

There will not be much time before the Angels and Rays meet up again

Los Angeles Angels (Image via Getty)

The Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays came into the series finale tied at one game each. The Halos took Game 1 by a score of 7-1, while the Rays took Game 2 6-4.

Going into Game 3, Los Angeles could use a win. Not only would it help their record, but it would also boost the team's morale. The only series win the team has so far into the young season is against the Miami Marlins.

If the Halos were to lose this series, they would quickly have their opportunity for revenge. Both teams play a series in between their second matchup of the season. LA will take on the Boston Red Sox while Tampa Bay will compete against the San Francisco Giants.

After that, the two teams will meet up for a four-game series. That will be the last time the two squads face each other in the regular season.

