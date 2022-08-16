Watch: Atlanta Braves explode for eight runs in the sixth inning against the New York Mets

The Atlanta Braves just started a crucial series against the New York Mets. With the Braves entering this series just 5.5 games back in the National League East, they have the opportunity to shrink the Mets' lead to just 2.5 games with a sweep.

Things got off to a strange start, though, with the game entering a rain delay in the third inning. After an eight-run sixth inning, the Braves wound up beating the Mets 13-1.

"Pretty solid start to the homestand" - Braves

How did a game that was in a rain delay end with the Braves beating the Mets by 12 runs? Let's take a look at Atlanta's epic sixth inning.

Inside the Atlanta Braves eight-run sixth inning

The rally started with Braves outfielder Michael Harris hitting an RBI single. This made the score 6-1 in favor of Atlanta.

"@MoneyyyMikee sends Travis home and the score is meow 6-1" - Braves

Then superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. hit an RBI double, which marked his 16th of the season. This then put the Braves up 7-1, but Atlanta was nowhere near done yet. Dansby Swanson hit a single, scoring both Harris and Acuna Jr., with Matt Olson hitting an RBI single shortly after.

"@LieutenantDans7 makes it 9-1!" - Braves

To cap it all off, Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud blasted a three-run home run. This extended the Atlanta Braves' lead to 13-1, where they held the Mets scoreless for the rest of the game.

"Did we mention Travis is back?" - Braves

Although the New York Mets did get absolutely blown out of this game, they have been red-hot to start this second half. However, the Braves are a very good squad, and New York will have to stay on their toes in the final weeks.

The Atlanta Braves are currently chasing a four-game deficit to the division-leading Mets. Moreover, they have a strong seven-point cushion over the Phillies in third.

