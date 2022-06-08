Watch: Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates homer in Trae Young's signature style

Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had an epic home run celebration tonight after leading off the game with a solo home run. The celebration is the Atlanta Hawks' point guard Trae Young's signature move.

Baseball Bros @BaseballBros Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the “Ice Trae” celebration after homering Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the “Ice Trae” celebration after homering https://t.co/GnDqtHtXaY

"Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the 'Ice Trae' celebration after homering"-@Baseball Bros

Here is Trae Young's signature celebration.

"TRAE YOUNG, ICE COLD"-@NBA

This was the first of two home runs for Acuna. His second one went 464 feet!

Atlanta Braves @Braves



#ForTheA It'd been about a half hour since Ronnie last hit a homer so he was due. It'd been about a half hour since Ronnie last hit a homer so he was due.#ForTheA https://t.co/h8xJnwbnyD

"It'd been about a half hour since Ronnie last hit a homer so he was due."-@Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. missed the first month of the season due to injury but has picked things up as of late. Acuna is batting .320 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. He also has 10 stolen bases this year in just 27 games played. If he keeps this up, he may wind up in contention for the NL MVP Award, despite missing the first part of the season.

Atlanta Braves turning season around after slow start

Atlanta Braves v Colorado Rockies

The defending World Series champions are starting to turn their 2022 season around after a somewhat disappointing start. The team started the season with a record of 16-20, and since that point, the team has gone an impressive 13-7. The team has won its last six games, going back to June 1.

The addition of Ronald Acuna Jr. has certainly helped, and the team seems to have adjusted after losing long-time first baseman Freddie Freeman in free agency this offseason.

Freeman's replacement and Atlanta native Matt Olson has been a bit disappointing to start 2022 as he is batting just .255 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. Ozzie Albies has gotten off to a slow start as well. Albies is batting .247 with six home runs and 24 RBIs. If Olson and Albies get hot at the plate, the rest of the league better watch out.

After a slow start, Austin Riley has picked things up offensively for the Braves. Riley is batting .265 with 14 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Max Fried has had an amazing start to the season. Fried is 5-2 with a 2.74 ERA and a WAR of 2.4. Fried is an early candidate for the NL Cy Young Award and will be a critical piece for the Braves going forward.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far