WATCH: Austin Riley pulls off incredible defensive play to help Atlanta Braves to first playoff win of the year

The Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley led the team in home runs and OPS this regular season. He is a key figure in this lineup’s offense and has contributed with big hits throughout the season. With the Braves facing a talented Philadelphia Phillies team in the National League Division Series, Riley needed to step up.

The Atlanta Braves third baseman was selected for his first All-Star game this year at the tender age of 25. While he is predominantly known for his ability to hit, he proved to be much more on Wednesday night. The infielder pulled off one of the defensive plays of the season against the Phillies to preserve his team's lead.

"HOW DID AUSTIN RILEY CATCH THIS?! (via @Braves) The Braves went on to win the game 3-0 to tie the series at 1-1." - SportsCenter

This was a catch that Willie Mays would have been proud of. The commentator refereed to it as the play of the game, but this was more likely the defensive play of the playoffs. Riley kept his cool and timed the over-the-shoulder catch perfectly to send the Braves faithful into a frenzy.

The play also came at a crucial stage, with the Braves desperately holding onto a three-run lead. Pitcher Raisel Iglesias was handed the task of starting the eighth inning.

With one out in the inning, Jean Segura singled to left field to keep the Phillies' hopes alive. Shortstop Bryson Stott stepped up to the plate with the tying run now on deck. Stott getting on base would've meant Iglesias facing the top of the Phillies order: An intimidating one-two-three punch from Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto.

Those three have combined for 98 total home runs this season.

Austin Riley's play cannot be understated. Iglesias went on to strikeout Schwarber on five pitches to get out of the inning unscathed.

Austin Riley will be a key figure for the Atlanta Braves as they look to defend their 2021 World Series title

Riley is contributing in all aspects of the game this year. He ranks fifth in the MLB with 38 home runs during the regular season. He also ranks in the top 10 in the league in OPS.

On the night, Riley was 1-3 with a walk and an RBI. Combine that with his incredible catch and he had to be in consideration for the player of the game.

After losing Game 1 at home, the Braves couldn't afford another defeat. Austin Riley's catch swung the momentum in their favor. Along with the boisterous crowd, it helped them close the game out. The Braves regained their advantage in the series and are now the favorites to progress to the next round.

The winner of this series will face the winner of the LA Dodgers versus San Diego Padres series in the NL Championship.

