Watch: Barry Bonds receives applause at Chase Center during the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Game 1 of the NBA Finals  

The 2022 NBA Finals tipped off last night, with the Golden State Warriors hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1. The Celtics won in dramatic fashion, erasing a 14-point defecit late in the third quarter to win by a score of 120-108.

Baseball legend Barry Bonds was seen courtside last night at the game, cheering on the Golden State Warriors. Bonds played for the San Francisco Giants from 1993-2007.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff



(via Barry Bonds gets a huge ovation from the crowd at Game 1 of the NBA Finals(via @CamInman Barry Bonds gets a huge ovation from the crowd at Game 1 of the NBA Finals 🏀⚾️(via @CamInman) https://t.co/qtUVmnsS3Z

"Barry Bonds gets a huge ovation from the crowd at Game 1 of the NBA Finals" - @ B/R Walk-Off

Bonds was shown on the big screen during the game and received applause from the crowd.

Boston Celtics shock world with comeback against Golden State Warriors

2022 NBA Finals - Game One

Story continues below ad

The Boston Celtics stole a game on the road from the Golden State Warriors as they amassed an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors by a score of 40-16.

Al Horford led the way for the Celtics with 26 points and 6 rebounds. Jaylen Brown had 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. Here are the complete highlights from Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will face off again at the Chase Center for Game 2 on Sunday with game time set for 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Story continues below ad

MLB Player Bio: Barry Bonds

Miami Marlins v Cincinnati Reds

Barry Bonds was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round of the 1985 MLB draft after playing in college at Arizona State University. Bonds was the sixth overall pick in the draft and instantly became a top prospect for the Pirates in the minor league system.

Bonds eventually made his MLB debut shortly after on May 30, 1986, at the age of 21. Bonds was a five-tool outfielder who possessed great power, excellent contact, speed, fielding, and an above-average throwing arm.

Story continues below ad

In his career Bonds had a .298 career batting average with 762 home runs, 1,996 RBIs, 514 stolen bases, and 2,558 walks. Bonds is the all-time leader in home runs and walks for a career and a single season.

In 2001, Bonds passed Mark McGwire for a single-season home run record by belting out 73 home runs. Bonds is also one of the few players to have 40 stolen bases and 40 home runs in one season. He accomplished this feat in 1996. Overall, Barry Bonds is one of the best overall players in the history of baseball, and it was nice to see Bonds get a shoutout at the NBA Finals last night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far