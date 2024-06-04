WATCH: Baseball insider reveals hidden meaning behind Shohei Ohtani's trash picking habit during MLB games

Dodgers two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani was born and brought up in Japan, a nation known for instilling deep values of culture and discipline in the next generation. During his tenure, Ohtani has often seen exemplifying those values, which includes bowing down to opponents to show respect or using his platform to talk about it.

Moreover, Ohtani is often captured on cameras picking up trash left behind on the field. Now, it can be tied to the deep-rooted value he carried from Japan, but there's more to it. On Monday, baseball insider Noel shared a deeper meaning behind this clean habit of the reigning AL MVP.

According to the insider, for Ohtani, picking someone else's trash is like picking their luck, which the baseball star believes will help him achieve his goals.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"While attending high school, Ohtani created a Harada method chart meant to help him teach self-reliance and also reach all of his goals," Noel said.

"In order for Ohtani to reach his top goal of getting drafted number one overall, he believed that you needed a great amount of luck and actually viewed picking up trash as picking up luck that other people threw away."

He continued:

"Even though Shohei Ohtani has reached a lot of the goals that he put on his original chart and he just signed a 700 million dollar deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he still wants as much luck as he can get and he continues to practice this goal that he listed when he was a kid," Noel added.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

What other goals are embedded in Shohei Ohtani's Harsha Method chart?

Digging deeper into Shohei Ohtani's Harsha Method chart, as per Jitti USA, the Dodgers star set eight goals, including "body building," "control" and "speed of 100 MPH." These goals were selectively chosen so that he could complete his goal of being selected first in the draft.

Moreover, other goals that also aligned with that were eating 10 bowls of rice daily so that he could attain weight and compete at a high level. He also included other gestures like "picking up trash," "offering greetings" and "having a good attitude toward umpires" in his list.

Ohtani has mostly covered all these goals, but he's still disciplined to follow them to achieve more success and become a model citizen for his country's next generation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback