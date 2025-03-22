WATCH: Bobby Witt Jr. outshines Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill and Julio Rodriguez in latest commercial

Young superstars Bobby Witt Jr. (24), Fernando Tatis Jr. (26), Jackson Merrill (21 and Julio Rodriguez (24) are seen as some of the Major League's brightest talents.

All four players featured in a recent commercial for Victus Sports, the bat manufacturer of choice for many big league stars. Announcing the launch of their all-new 'crayon bats' to coincide with Opening Day, Bobby Witt Jr. appeared to outshine the other three stars. He hit a towering home run with his specially customized blue bat.

The commercial was posted to Instagram by the brand on Friday.

"Who has the best crayon bat? I guess we will find out on Opening Day." The Instagram post was captioned.

Bobby Witt Jr. enjoyed a terrific 2024 season, finishing with a .332 batting average, 32 home runs and 109 RBIs. Earning his first All-Star selection, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award for his excellent performances, the 24-year-old inspired his team to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Kansas City Royals skipper backs Bobby Witt Jr. to continue improving even further as he matures as a player

Looking at the kind of season that Bobby Witt Jr. enjoyed in 2024, it is easy to forget that the Royals shortstop is only 24.

Talking about how he has seen Bobby Witt Jr. improve in the three years he's spent at the top level so far, Royals skipper Matt Quartaro backed him to keep doing the same as he continues to gain experience.

"I think it's easily overlooked with Bobby that he's got three years in a big league, and he's 24 years old. When you step back, you can put him on a pedestal as a superstar, but he's still emerging in my mind. I think with growth, he is gonna become mature to understand what the pitcher is trying to do, not trying to force the issue, and probably taking more walks.

"We've seen growth from year two to year three and taking that base hit to the right when he knows they're not pitching," Quartaro said, via MLB Network Radio.

"He's got the speed clearly, but understanding pitchers and breaks and jumps and pickoffs and all those things, and you know, he's always emerging in the clubhouse too. He's such a steady figure, such a humble guy. I think it's taking time for people to realize how much people look up to him and understand that he is that guy in the clubhouse."

As opening day approaches, fans will be hoping that Bobby Witt Jr. can continue on the upward trajectory he's been on of late, and make the Royals one of the dark horses of the 2025 season.

