On Saturday, July 8, all eyes were on the prospects as the American League took on the National League in the MLB Futures Game . The game featured the top prospects across the league in a seven-inning match with an automated strike zone.

This was a lot of baseball fans' first chance to get a look at the talent within their favorite team's farm system. Some big names playing in the event were Jackson Holliday, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Marcelo Meyer, and Heston Kjerstad.

The game had many highlights, including Boston Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke's web-gem play. Playing second base, he had to hustle to get a slow roller and proceeded to glove-flip the ball to first for the out.

Yorke is currently ranked as Boston's third-best prospect. Fans can look forward to him covering the middle of their infield for years to come.

The National League started the scoring early, putting two runs across the board in the second inning. Jeferson Quero and Justin Crawford both hit RBIs in the innings.

Miami Marlins prospect Nasim Nunez would break the game open with his bases, clearing a three-run double in the fifth inning. The swing helped Nunez win the MLB Futures Game MVP award.

Nunez would later go on to showcase his wheels and steal third base. He is ranked as Miami's number 20 prospect and was playing the game a year after the passing of his grandfather. Undoubtedly, he was playing with extra weight on his shoulders.

MLB Futures Game lived up to the hype

The MLB Futures Game gives fans the opportunity to see players they normally would not. While fans know the players in their favorite team's farm system, they do not have many opportunities to watch them play.

The players, who knew that this was a great opportunity for them to showcase their skills, held nothing back. Atlanta Braves pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski threw 10 pitches over 100 mph and struck out the side.

Seattle Mariners prospect Jonatan Clase did his best Julio Rodriguez impersonation by making a diving grab in center field. Seattle fans would be excited about the possibilities to come with their outfield. Clase and Rodriguez could be a force to be reckoned with.

The Futures Game was full of elite talent and nobody backed down from the competition. It was a great display of baseball, and the game is in great hands with these incredible players.

