Watch: Braves MVP contender Ronald Acuna Jr. pays tribute to Hawks' $215,000,000 Trae Young with 'Ice Cold' celebration

Ronald Acuna Jr. made a special gesture for another Atlanta sports star during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves outfielder made a special celebration dedicated to the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young after going yard.

In the game against the Pirates, Ronald Acuna Jr. homered in the fourth innings to give his side an 8-2 win at home. Baseball's best team improved to a 92-48 record as the regular season draws to a conclusion.

The star outfielder hit his 35th home run of the season and went yard for the seventh time in 11 games to give the Braves a 5-0 lead in the fourth innings. His 110 MPH shot off Pirates starter Mitch Keller traveled 455 feet in the center field.

After hitting the dinger as he rounded bases he went on to celebrate in a special way. He emulated Hawks' leading man, Trae Young's "Ice Cool" celebration. After a clutch play, Young is often seen crossing his hands and making a shivering motion on the court.

Acuna Jr. was pinpoint accurate with the celebration as he flipped his bat and proceeded to make the celebration. After the game, Trae Young also put out a post on X, formerly Twitter, acknowledging the outfielder's prowess, asking him to be declared the NL's MVP.

Ronald Acuna Jr. heading for first-ever 40/60 season

A season when he is easily ahead in the list of players with stolen bases, Ronald Acuna Jr. can do the unthinkable as he closes in on hitting 40 home runs in a season.

With 63 stolen bases and 35 home runs, Acuna is on track to become the first player to achieve a 40-60 season or even a 40-70 season with 22 games still remaining.

His success has majorly contributed to the Braves leading the league in the standings. With two homers in the game, they are the overall home run leaders in the MLB as well.