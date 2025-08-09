  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • WATCH: Brewers star Jacob Misiorowski breaks the internet with animated reaction after drawing rare Charizard Pokemon card

WATCH: Brewers star Jacob Misiorowski breaks the internet with animated reaction after drawing rare Charizard Pokemon card

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 09, 2025 20:54 GMT
Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

Having made his big league debut in June, young Jacob Misiorowski's rapid rise has been one of the stories of the season. The 23-year-old currently boasts a 4-1 record, along with a 2.70 ERA and 47 total strikeouts, and also earned his maiden All-Star selection earlier this year.

Ad

For all the talent he possesses, it appears his luck isn't too bad, either. Featuring in teammate Trevor Megill's Instagram Story, Misiorowski managed to draw a Charizard from a random deck of Pokémon cards, cuing animated reactions from the young ace and those around him.

Footage of the moment later made it to X and has since gone viral, with over 842 retweets and 24,000 likes as of writing.

"Jacob Misiorowski’s one of the best pitchers in baseball and just pulled a Charizard. Some guys just have it all" the post was captioned
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One of the most popular and well-known characters from the Pokémon universe, Charizard cards are extremely rare, and it is not uncommon to see enthusiastic collectors shell out tens of thousands of dollars to purchase some of the rarest variants of the cards.

The resale value of such cards depends significantly on the grading they are assigned by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best possible rating. According to several sources, the Charizard card that Jacob Misiorowski drew is worth about $250 ungraded. However, if it receives a high PSA rating, the value could increase as high as $10,000.

Ad

Jacob Misiorowski could win his first title in the big leagues as the Brewers lead the NL Central

Having won the NL Central for the past two years in a row, the Milwaukee Brewers certainly know how to dominate their division. Despite starting the season slowly this time around and falling behind the Chicago Cubs in the first half of the season, the Brewers are once again in the top spot heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Ad
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Getty
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Getty

As a result, young Jacob Misiorowski, who has enjoyed an excellent debut season in the major leagues, could achieve yet another milestone by winning his first-ever title at the highest level of the sport.

Currently on the IL with a tibia injury, fans will hope Jacob Misiorowski can make a swift return to action and get back to his pre-injury performance levels as the Brewers prepare for another foray into the playoffs.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications