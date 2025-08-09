WATCH: Brewers star Jacob Misiorowski breaks the internet with animated reaction after drawing rare Charizard Pokemon card

Having made his big league debut in June, young Jacob Misiorowski's rapid rise has been one of the stories of the season. The 23-year-old currently boasts a 4-1 record, along with a 2.70 ERA and 47 total strikeouts, and also earned his maiden All-Star selection earlier this year.For all the talent he possesses, it appears his luck isn't too bad, either. Featuring in teammate Trevor Megill's Instagram Story, Misiorowski managed to draw a Charizard from a random deck of Pokémon cards, cuing animated reactions from the young ace and those around him.Footage of the moment later made it to X and has since gone viral, with over 842 retweets and 24,000 likes as of writing.&quot;Jacob Misiorowski’s one of the best pitchers in baseball and just pulled a Charizard. Some guys just have it all&quot; the post was captionedOne of the most popular and well-known characters from the Pokémon universe, Charizard cards are extremely rare, and it is not uncommon to see enthusiastic collectors shell out tens of thousands of dollars to purchase some of the rarest variants of the cards.The resale value of such cards depends significantly on the grading they are assigned by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best possible rating. According to several sources, the Charizard card that Jacob Misiorowski drew is worth about $250 ungraded. However, if it receives a high PSA rating, the value could increase as high as $10,000.Jacob Misiorowski could win his first title in the big leagues as the Brewers lead the NL CentralHaving won the NL Central for the past two years in a row, the Milwaukee Brewers certainly know how to dominate their division. Despite starting the season slowly this time around and falling behind the Chicago Cubs in the first half of the season, the Brewers are once again in the top spot heading into the final stretch of the regular season.Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Source: GettyAs a result, young Jacob Misiorowski, who has enjoyed an excellent debut season in the major leagues, could achieve yet another milestone by winning his first-ever title at the highest level of the sport.Currently on the IL with a tibia injury, fans will hope Jacob Misiorowski can make a swift return to action and get back to his pre-injury performance levels as the Brewers prepare for another foray into the playoffs.