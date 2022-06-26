Watch: Bryce Harper collapses in pain after taking a pitch off his left thumb against San Diego Padres

Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies right fielder and designated hitter, fell to the ground after being hit by a pitch by Padres' Blake Snell.

Baseball players being hit by pitches is an unfortunate, but somewhat, expected occurrence during games. With that said, Bryce was given a taste of the ugly side of baseball on June 25. It happened during the fourth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres game at Petco Park. The audience watched in horror because it was obvious that he was in unbearable pain.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Scary sight in San Diego. Bryce Harper had to leave the game after taking a pitch off his hand. Scary sight in San Diego. Bryce Harper had to leave the game after taking a pitch off his hand. https://t.co/uDeTOiOqjT

Moments after, the concerned authorities of the Philadelphia Phillies confirmed that Bryce had suffered a fracture in his left thumb. The severe injury was brought on by a 97 mph fastball that struck his left hand. According to USA TODAY Sports, Harper "will be out indefinitely with a broken thumb after being hit on the hand by a pitch."

USA TODAY Sports @usatodaysports Phillies star Bryce Harper will be out indefinitely with a broken thumb after being hit on the hand by a pitch. usatoday.com/story/sports/m… Phillies star Bryce Harper will be out indefinitely with a broken thumb after being hit on the hand by a pitch. usatoday.com/story/sports/m…

Before leaving the game, Bryce accepted an apology from Blake.

In response to Blake, Bryce said, "I know you weren’t trying to do it.”

Matt @matttadelphia bryce harper to blake snell: “i know you weren’t trying to do it”



damn this is just brutal. bryce harper to blake snell: “i know you weren’t trying to do it”damn this is just brutal. https://t.co/FW0ADItP3C

Here's how Bryce feels about the unforeseen situation.

Post-game, Bryce said, "Things happen for a reason. Everybody says that. This reason sucks right now, but at the same time, it is what it is."

With no sign of pessisim, Bryce added, "I’ve got to be positive. I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed.”

Bryce Harper will be replaced with Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak

Outfielder Mickey Moniak of the Philadelphia Phillies will take Harper's spot now that he is on the injured list.

Matt Gelb @MattGelb Phillies will try to get Mickey Moniak here for tomorrow’s game. It is unclear whether Bryce Harper will require surgery. “I’m hopeful he’ll be back at some point,” Dave Dombrowski said. Phillies will try to get Mickey Moniak here for tomorrow’s game. It is unclear whether Bryce Harper will require surgery. “I’m hopeful he’ll be back at some point,” Dave Dombrowski said.

Bryce was in his best form in MLB season 2022; however, this thumb injury has put him on pause. Hopefully, Bryce Harper will recover as fast as possible and will be back in the game soon.

