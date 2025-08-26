WATCH: Cardinals’ Willson Contreras’ wild tantrum sparks chaos on field, hits own coach following ejection

Willson Contreras had to be restrained for all the wrong reasons on Monday, and in the process, ended up mistakenly hitting his own coach. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Contreras was called on strikes on a 0-2 pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates.Despite the pitch showing inside the strike zone in the monitor, the St. Louis Cardinals slugger took exception to a called third strike by umpire Derek Thomas. He exploded in frustration and was ejected after arguing balls and strikes.When it appeared that he was ready to go at the umpire, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff restrained Contreras and dragged him back to the dugout. While heading to the clubhouse, Contreras flung his bat toward the field, but the bat struck hitting coach Brant Brown.Moreover, a bucket full of Hi-Chew candies ended up getting tossed onto the field, creating a sticky, chaotic mess that forced batboys into cleanup duty. It's unclear whether it was Contreras' doing or someone else's.Here's the video:MLB will almost certainly review the incident. Given Contreras's seeming intent and the result, his coach being struck and a candy spill, there could be disciplinary repercussionsCardinals hang on to win after Willson Contreras and manager's ejectionBoth Willson Contreras and Oliver Marmol were ejected after the scuffle in the seventh inning. Despite the ejections, the Cardinals won 7-6.The Pirates started with an RBI groundout from Spencer Horwitz before the Cardinals tied the game in the next frame, thanks to Nathan Church's sac fly. Bryan Reynolds extended the Pirates' lead with a two-run home run in the third inning before Horwitz's solo home run.The Cardinals rallied for five runs in the fifth inning, starting with Masyn Winn's RBI single, followed by Willson Contreras' two-run single, Nolan Gorman's RBI double and Thomas Saggese's RBI single to take a 6-4 lead.Nick Gonzales' sac-fly cut the lead to 6-5 in the seventh inning. The Pirates tied proceedings in the ninth with the help of Ronny Simon's game-tying RBI double. However, Alec Burleson walked it off with a home run against Dennis Santana as the Cardinals won 7-6.