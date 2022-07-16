Watch: Colorado Rockies pitcher has a dugout outburst following an early exit

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland lost his temper in the dugout following his early exit from the Colorado Rockies versus San Diego Padres game. Freeland's emotions were on full display as he thrashed a baseball bat against the ceiling in rage, breaking the light to pieces in the process.

The Rockies were leading the Padres 5-2 in the fifth inning. Freeland allowed a leadoff home run from outfielder Trent Grisham, an RBI single from infielder Jake Cronenworth, and a double from shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.

Bud Black, the Rockies manager, removed Freeland from game. This began his downward spiral. Freeland had pitched 4 1/2 innings and given up five runs. He was noticeably unhappy about being removed from the game and vented his annoyance in the dugout.

Kyle said, "I just didn’t like where that light was in the dugout -- it didn’t look good."

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia If Chris Sale and Brett Gardner had a baby If Chris Sale and Brett Gardner had a baby https://t.co/xTxFYIQKik

"If Chris Sale and Brett Gardner had a baby." - Jomboy Media

A sport should be taken as a sport. It is high time people like Freeland and Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox grow up and work on their anger management. Sale is notorious for his hot head and recently made news for his own temper tantrum. Destroying a franchise's property just because you're upset is unacceptable. Fans and team management expect maturity and proper behavior from grown men.

The Rockies defeated the Padres Thursday, 8-5.

"It's Friday Eve. Rockies win. Life is good." - Colorado Rockies

Here's what Freeland had to say in a post-game interview:

"I felt good out of the gate, but things kind of unfolded on me. I kind of stopped attacking the zone, tried to be too fine. I’m not sure why. Obviously, it’s a solid lineup they have over there, but that's not my game, trying to be fine with pitches. My game is being in the zone, attacking."

Kyle added, "It was huge. Hats off to our offense and our bullpen for picking me up and doing their job. I’ve just got to be more consistent, get back to who I know I am.”

Currently, the Rockies are in the fourth position in the National League West with 41 wins and 49 losses.

