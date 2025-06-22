Watch: Concerning scenes as Jazz Chisholm Jr. & Maverick Handley's dangerous collision sends Orioles catcher out of the field

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley were involved in a dangerous collision as the AL East teams faced off on Sunday.
With the Yankees trailing the game 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was at second base with DJ LeMahieu at the plate. As LeMahieu hit a ball into shallow left field, Chisholm Jr., who is extremely quick between the bases, decided to go all the way to home plate to try to halve the deficit.
As Maverick Handley tried to tag him out, the pair collided, sending both players to the floor. A video of the concerning incident was later uploaded to X (formerly Twitter).
As replays later revealed, it appears Chisholm Jr. lost his cleat while rounding third base, making him lose his balance mid-sprint, and ultimately fail to avoid the collision with his opposing catcher.
The blow Maverick Handley took eventually forced him to leave the game. The Orioles will be hoping further examination on Handley's blow does not reveal anything too serious, with first-choice catcher Adley Rutschman already facing a lengthy stint on the IL with an oblique injury.
Yankees fans would be thankful Jazz Chisholm Jr. avoided serious injury, having already spent plenty of time on the IL
Ever since making his move to the Bronx, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has shown that he is an extremely important part of Yankees skipper Aaron Boone's daily lineup. The Bahamian is a reliable defender in the infield, while his hitting ability, combined with blistering speed, gives the Yankees' offense another dimension when he's on the field.
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old has spent a lot of time on the IL this season, sustaining injuries to his side and then his neck throughout the season.
Therefore, seeing him being involved in the dangerous collision in Sunday's game would have no doubt caused plenty of fans to hold their breath for a moment. Luckily for New York, Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not show any signs of injury and was able to stay in to continue playing.
As the business end of the year rolls around, fans will be hoping the infielder's injury troubles are well and truly behind him.