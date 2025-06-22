Watch: Concerning scenes as Jazz Chisholm Jr. & Maverick Handley's dangerous collision sends Orioles catcher out of the field

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley were involved in a dangerous collision as the AL East teams faced off on Sunday.

With the Yankees trailing the game 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was at second base with DJ LeMahieu at the plate. As LeMahieu hit a ball into shallow left field, Chisholm Jr., who is extremely quick between the bases, decided to go all the way to home plate to try to halve the deficit.

As Maverick Handley tried to tag him out, the pair collided, sending both players to the floor. A video of the concerning incident was later uploaded to X (formerly Twitter).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As replays later revealed, it appears Chisholm Jr. lost his cleat while rounding third base, making him lose his balance mid-sprint, and ultimately fail to avoid the collision with his opposing catcher.

The blow Maverick Handley took eventually forced him to leave the game. The Orioles will be hoping further examination on Handley's blow does not reveal anything too serious, with first-choice catcher Adley Rutschman already facing a lengthy stint on the IL with an oblique injury.

Yankees fans would be thankful Jazz Chisholm Jr. avoided serious injury, having already spent plenty of time on the IL

Ever since making his move to the Bronx, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has shown that he is an extremely important part of Yankees skipper Aaron Boone's daily lineup. The Bahamian is a reliable defender in the infield, while his hitting ability, combined with blistering speed, gives the Yankees' offense another dimension when he's on the field.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old has spent a lot of time on the IL this season, sustaining injuries to his side and then his neck throughout the season.

MLB: JUN 20 Orioles at Yankees - Source: Getty

Therefore, seeing him being involved in the dangerous collision in Sunday's game would have no doubt caused plenty of fans to hold their breath for a moment. Luckily for New York, Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not show any signs of injury and was able to stay in to continue playing.

As the business end of the year rolls around, fans will be hoping the infielder's injury troubles are well and truly behind him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More