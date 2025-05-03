WATCH: Fernando Tatis Jr. exits game after getting hit by pitch in Padres vs Pirates game

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered an injury scare during Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With two outs in the top of the third inning, Pirates starter Mitch Keller threw an 0-1 inside pitch that struck Tatis on the forearm.

The Padres star stepped out of the batter’s box, dropped his bat and grimaced in pain while holding his left arm. Medical staff immediately came out to attend to him.

There was a swelling on his forearm, forcing him out of the game. He was replaced by Oscar Gonzalez in right field.

This wasn't the first time Keller has been involved in a mistargeted pitch. In April, while pitching against the Washington Nationals, he hit Paul DeJong in the face, requiring DeJong to undergo surgery for sinus, orbital plate and nasal fractures.

Padres manager provides update on Fernando Tatis Jr.

Shortly after the incident, the Apple TV+ broadcast caught up with Padres manager Mike Shildt to get an update on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s apparent forearm injury.

“We’re not sure yet, but we’re hoping for the best,” Shildt said. “He’s a big part of what we do and we hope he’s ok.”

The Padres are already without Jackson Merrill, and if Tatis’ forearm injury proves serious, the team will lose another major offensive contributor. Tatis has been the Padres’ top hitter so far this season, batting .345 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 30 games.

San Diego has been hit hard by injuries to key players across the roster.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth is dealing with a rib fracture but is close to returning. Though the injury hasn’t fully healed, he has been cleared for all baseball activities. Merrill is also nearing the end of his recovery from a hamstring strain and could return soon.

Further down the depth chart, No. 2 prospect Ethan Salas is battling back spasms, while infielder Mason McCoy is recovering from a dislocated finger.

Even on the pitching front, the Padres have the likes of Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on the sidelines. Darvish is recovering from elbow inflammation. He has begun throwing off a mound but has yet to face live hitters, leaving his return uncertain. Musgrove is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

