WATCH: Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates 24th birthday in style ahead of his return to MLB action in 2023

Fernando Tatis Jr., who was suspended for 80 games in the MLB, was seen enjoying his 24rth birthday bash. Tatis Jr. relished his birthday cake with his friends and also smashed some in the face.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Tatis enjoying his 24th birthday party Tatis enjoying his 24th birthday party https://t.co/TDXnq2FUfu

Tatis enjoying his 24th birthday party – Talkin’ Baseball

Tatis Jr., who was once expected to be the MLB's new face, turned out to be one of the most unsatisfactory and divisive players as he tarnished his own image. Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug that goes against the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program of Major League Baseball.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA How Fernando Tatís Jr. went from the the next FACE of baseball to the latest DISGRACE of baseball.



How Fernando Tatís Jr. went from the the next FACE of baseball to the latest DISGRACE of baseball. https://t.co/upjbATfHOQ

How Fernando Tatís Jr. went from the the next FACE of baseball to the latest DISGRACE of baseball. – Doug McKain

Following a wrist injury sustained during the offseason as a result of a motorbike accident in his home Dominican Republic, Tatis Jr. missed most of the 2022 season.

Happy birthday to the coolest 22 year old we know, Fernando @tatis_jr! - San Diego Padres

Despite his evident brilliance, the rest of the San Diego Padres roster grew impatient with the budding superstar due to his immaturity.

When will Fernando Tatis Jr. return to the field?

The Padres are more conscious than ever of the impact one player may have after the team's NLCS defeat by the Philadelphia Phillies. On April 20, 2023, Tatis Jr. will be excused from his suspension.

Cleveland Guardians v San Diego Padres

Regardless of whether the chemicals found in Tatis' system were meant to improve performance, he has already served his term. At age 23, he still has decades of baseball ahead of him. Tatis' return to the Padres in the early part of the following season will no doubt excite the fans.

Tatis Jr. attracted attention by ending the year with a batting average of.317, 22 home runs, and 53 RBIs. The Padres' management leaped at the chance to sign him, nullifying his rookie status in favor of a big $340 million, 14-year contract that will keep him wearing a Padres uniform into the middle of the 2030s.

Tatis Jr. made his MLB debut in 2019 and went on to win the Silver Slugger Award, be selected as an All-Star, and win the award again in 2020.

Poll : 0 votes