WATCH: Former NBA star Joakim Noah throws ceremonial first pitch to Marlins' Bryan Hoeing at LoanDepot Park

Joakim Noah threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Miami Marlins' final game of the three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Noah is a well-known name in Chicago, as the 6'11" former center spent 10 seasons with the Chicago Bulls during his NBA career. After playing for some more years in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, the New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Clippers, he decided to retire in March 2021.

The 39-year-old is a former Florida Gators player, as his alma mater is the University of Florida, which made it fitting for the Marlins to ask him to throw the ceremonial first pitch on Sunday.

Take a look at the former NBA center, Joakim Noah, throwing the inaugural pitch to Marlins RHP Bryan Hoeing inside LoanDepot Park:

Miami lost the final game of the series in what could have been their maiden series victory of the season after a forgettable start to the campaign.

Marlins lost Sunday's contest 9-7 after a frail performance by both the starting pitchers on the day, but while the Braves relievers got back into the game, the same cannot be said for the home team's bullpen in Miami.

The Marlins were earlier swept in back-to-back home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the LA Angels before losing their next three regular-game series to the NY Yankees, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Atlanta Braves.

Nothing seems to be working out for manager Skip Schumaker, as the side that was contesting for a wildcard spot with great determination last season has been in shambles since the onset of the new season in 2024.

None of the stars for the organization have gotten going this season, with struggles in both aspects of the game.

The Miami Marlins will look to make an impact in their home series against the Giants before hitting the road

Miami is set to take on the SF Giants in their fourth home series of the season at LoanDepot Park from Monday, April 15. As sluggish as their start has been to the current season, spectator turnout is decreasing with every passing gameday.

The Miami Marlins will look to win their maiden series of the year against the Giants.

Miami is set to start with A.J. Puk on the mound on Monday, who is 0-3 for the season with a 5.91 ERA. He has walked 14 times and given up 12 hits in 10.2 innings so far this season. The SF Giants will be giving the ball to Kyle Harrison, who is 1-1 for the season and has been fairly decent so far.

After the homestand, the Miami Marlins will hit the road to take on the Chicago Cubs in a four-game series at Wrigley Field and then the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series at Truist Park.

