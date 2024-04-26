Watch: Freddie Freeman hilariously bumps finger on dugout ceiling during high-five celebration

Freddie Freeman and the LA Dodgers came out on top against the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Nationals Park. In a low-run affair, Freeman contributed one RBI, which was enough to eke out a 2-1 victory.

When Freeman returned to the dugout after scoring an RBI, he had a new celebration in place. On meeting with players and staff members, the first baseman bumped his finger on the dugout ceiling during the high-five celebration.

Check out a new Freddie Freeman celebration:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This is not all, and Freddie Freeman is setting the standards for new moves.

His hip-lock celebration has also been the new mini-celebration move whenever a Dodgers hitter gets a hit. We saw Shohei Ohtani steal the move the other day, and now even Mookie Betts has it in his celebration moves.

Expand Tweet

Freddie Freeman's RBI double extends Dodgers win streak to four games

Not long ago, the Dodgers were in a rough stretch, struggling to find their way out to come out on top. After the series win against the Minnesota Twins, the club dropped two against the Nationals and the New York Mets at home.

However, a 10-0 win against the Mets in their last game of the series started their winning juggernaut. Fast forward to today; they have won their last four and are looking like a team that has found its rhythm once again. Thursday's game saw a gritty display from them.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto started for the Dodgers and was lights-out. He pitched 6.0 innings, only giving up four hits and one walk while registering seven strikeouts. It was one of his finest starts in his rookie year.

Nats starter MacKenzie Gore was also on point, going the distance and pitching six innings. However, he surrendered a home run to Teoscar Hernandez in the second inning, who registered his sixth bomb of the year and gave the Dodgers their first run of the game.

Freddie Freeman's RBI double in the eighth extended the Dodgers' lead to 2-1. The Nats came right back with an RBI from Joey Meneses.

However, they couldn't muster one more run, as Evan Philips pitched a clean ninth inning to earn the save and victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback