WATCH: Shohei Ohtani's playful imitation of Freddie Freeman’s dance and the famous Dodgers hip lock

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani showed off some moves after scoring an RBI double in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Ohtani imitated Freddie Freeman’s famous Dodgers hip lock move once he reached base. He lifted his left leg and made the hip move, leaving the dugout and fans stunned.

Check out some moves from Shohei:

After a rough stretch, the Dodgers seem to have picked up some pace, as they now have won three straight games, including Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Nats.

Landon Knack started the game for the Dodgers and went the distance, pitching six innings for two earned runs. The Dodgers' offense was running all night long, with them having multi-run innings in the second, fifth, eighth and ninth. Andy Pages had a home run, while Ohtani went 3-5, including two RBIs.

With the win, the Dodgers have improved to 15-11 while the Nats have slid to 10-13.

Shohei Ohtani expresses gratitude towards Dodgers and teammates

There's no denying that Shohei Ohtani has been wronged by many in the past couple of months. Whether it's his former friend and interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, stealing from him or the media portraying him in the wrong light, he has gone through a lot with no mistake of his own.

However, the few who have remained steadfast in their support were the Dodgers organization and especially the teammates who have helped him during this course of passage. Recently, Ohtani expressed his thanks to all those believing in him.

“The investigation is currently still going on, so I can’t really say much about that,” Ohtani said through Ireton on Wednesday. “But it made me really realize how supportive the teammates, the organization, the staff have been towards me. It’s just allowed me to really reflect on how grateful I am to be surrounded by them.”

On being asked who he leaned to in the locker room during this whole saga, Shohei Ohtani remained silent and said:

“I do want to avoid mentioning specific names,” said Ohtani. “Obviously, I don’t mind the team mentioning that. Obviously, right now, it’s the middle of the regular season. I don’t want to create some kind of distraction.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is also happy with everything falling in place. He mentioned Ohtani connecting with the coaches and was full of praise for him.

