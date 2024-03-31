WATCH: Freddie Freeman's son Charlie delivers perfect first pitch for Dodgers game with pinpoint accuracy

Freddie Freeman and the LA Dodgers are 3-2 to start the season, and while their Saturday game against the St. Louis Cardinals didn't go to plan, it did see a personal victory for the first baseman.

Freeman recorded a run and an RBI in the loss but before the game, his seven-year-old son Charlie stepped up to throw the first pitch and nailed it.

"Freddie Freeman’s son, Charlie, threw an absolute DOT for the first pitch tonight 👏."

Charlie Freeman was also seen celebrating his father's home run on Thursday, and had fans talking about a potential MLB future.

While Charlie will remember his first pitch forever, the Dodgers will look to bounce back from the game that followed it. A narrow 6-5 loss to the Cardinals was a disappointing result for the World Series favorites, but they have an immediate chance for revenge on Sunday.

Freddie Freeman has work to do if he is to achieve his personal targets in 2024

Freddie Freeman set some ambitious personal goals for the 2024 MLB season, telling The Athletic he is aiming for a 162-game campaign and fewer than 100 strikeouts. Given that he came close to achieving this in previous years, having played 61 games in 2023 and striking out 102 times in 2022, it's a real possibility.

After 5 games this season, the Dodgers are 3-2 and Freeman has played in all five games, striking out 6 times. He has also recorded 3 runs, 6 hits, a home run and 4 RBIs in 18 at-bats, batting at a .333 average.

Given the historic offseason spending and the star-studded roster, the Dodgers have high expectations in 2024. LA will be looking to take down the Cardinals on Sunday, who bounced back well on Saturday, following their 7-1 defeat on Thursday.

It will be interesting to see who takes the win here, as with the Dodgers in the spotlight this season, a 3-3 start would be a disappointment.

