  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • [Watch] Jorge Posada's wife Laura Posada balances her gym partner midair before switching to lively dance

[Watch] Jorge Posada's wife Laura Posada balances her gym partner midair before switching to lively dance

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:51 GMT
Jorge Posada with his wife, Laura (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@jorgeposada_20)
Jorge Posada with his wife, Laura (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@jorgeposada_20)

Legendary New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada's wife, alongside being a popular TV personality, is a social media influencer and fitness expert. Boasting over 282,000 followers on Instagram, she often gives fans a sneak peek into her daily life and gruelling fitness regimen through her social media activity.

Ad

On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a clip of a recent workout, displaying age-defying strength and athleticism to lift her partner off the floor and balance her mid-air, while hanging onto a pull-up bar. After she gets done with the exercise, she switches to a lively dance, showing that one can work hard and get stronger while also having plenty of fun in the process.

"Call it trust, call it madness, call it… the ??? Challenge 🔥 Can you hold your gym partner for 5–10 seconds and swing? Let’s see who’s really got that fearless strength 💪🏽" Laura Posada posted to Instagram
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jorge Posada and his future wife reportedly first crossed paths as teengers at a softball game, in their home country of Puerto Rico.

Life took them their seperate ways, and by the time they reconnected a decade later, Jorge was a professional baseball player in the big leagues, while Laura had become an attorney.

The pair eventually tied the knot in January 2000, and share two children, a son named Jorge Jr., born in 1999, and a daughter named Paulina, born in 2002.

Ad

Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, explains the importance of building a "healthy relationship with food"

To achieve the best results while working out, one must ensure their diet is healthy, while also being sustainable, and this is only possible by buildng a healthy relationship with food.

Via an Instagram post dated August 26, Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, explained the importance of building and maintaining such a relationship.

Ad
"Sometimes we think being “healthy” means stressing over every bite—but this might be an unpopular opinion: that stress can actually do more harm than good. Studies show that chronic stress raises cortisol, which can slow digestion, increase cravings, and even contribute to weight gain (Harvard Health, 2021)."
"Real wellness isn’t about obsession—it’s about balance. Nourish your body most of the time, but also give yourself permission to enjoy food without guilt. That’s how you build a healthy, sustainable relationship with eating that supports both your body and your mind." Laura Posada posted
Ad

Alongside her informative social media posts, Laura Posada has also used her know-how to establish her own women's supplement brand.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications