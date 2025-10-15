[Watch] Jorge Posada's wife Laura Posada balances her gym partner midair before switching to lively dance

Legendary New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada's wife, alongside being a popular TV personality, is a social media influencer and fitness expert. Boasting over 282,000 followers on Instagram, she often gives fans a sneak peek into her daily life and gruelling fitness regimen through her social media activity. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a clip of a recent workout, displaying age-defying strength and athleticism to lift her partner off the floor and balance her mid-air, while hanging onto a pull-up bar. After she gets done with the exercise, she switches to a lively dance, showing that one can work hard and get stronger while also having plenty of fun in the process. &quot;Call it trust, call it madness, call it… the ??? Challenge 🔥 Can you hold your gym partner for 5–10 seconds and swing? Let’s see who’s really got that fearless strength 💪🏽&quot; Laura Posada posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJorge Posada and his future wife reportedly first crossed paths as teengers at a softball game, in their home country of Puerto Rico.Life took them their seperate ways, and by the time they reconnected a decade later, Jorge was a professional baseball player in the big leagues, while Laura had become an attorney. The pair eventually tied the knot in January 2000, and share two children, a son named Jorge Jr., born in 1999, and a daughter named Paulina, born in 2002. Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, explains the importance of building a &quot;healthy relationship with food&quot;To achieve the best results while working out, one must ensure their diet is healthy, while also being sustainable, and this is only possible by buildng a healthy relationship with food.Via an Instagram post dated August 26, Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, explained the importance of building and maintaining such a relationship.&quot;Sometimes we think being “healthy” means stressing over every bite—but this might be an unpopular opinion: that stress can actually do more harm than good. Studies show that chronic stress raises cortisol, which can slow digestion, increase cravings, and even contribute to weight gain (Harvard Health, 2021).&quot;&quot;Real wellness isn’t about obsession—it’s about balance. Nourish your body most of the time, but also give yourself permission to enjoy food without guilt. That’s how you build a healthy, sustainable relationship with eating that supports both your body and your mind.&quot; Laura Posada posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlongside her informative social media posts, Laura Posada has also used her know-how to establish her own women's supplement brand.