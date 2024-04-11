WATCH: Jose Treviano honors WWE's Damian Priest with custom Yankees legacy title belt & jersey

The Yankee Stadium had a visit from the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damien Priest. Just a couple of days ago, Preist cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to earn his maiden WWE title at Wrestlemania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Priest, who was in Juan Soto's jersey, paid a visit to his hometown Bronx and greeted many Yankees superstars. On his arrival, the Yankees honored him with a custom Yankees legacy title belt and jersey through catcher Jose Treviano. WWE and Yes Network posted glimpses of the visit on Instagram.

Here's the video:

Priest also met the star Yankee duo of Soto and Aaron Judge and posed for pictures with them. Judge gifted him one of his bats, to which Priest was grateful.

“I’m a big fan our yours,” Priest told Judge. “I was just talking about you, the way you carry yourself, and the way you represent this team is beautiful.”

Priest, who grew up near Castle Hill, is a big fan of the Yankees and the New York Knicks.

In Wrestlemania 40, Priest and Finn Baylor lost their Undisputed World Tag Team championship on Saturday in a six-pack ladder contest. However, he was still holding the Money in the Bank contract that he could use to settle for a title match.

Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title but received a beat down from CM Punk. That gave Priest an opportunity to run down to the ring and pin McIntyre to earn the title.

Marlins beat Yankees 5-2, AL East leaders drop to 10-3

The three-game series between the New York Yankees and the Marlins ended on Thursday with the Yankees taking a 5-2 loss. With the loss, the Yankees dropped to 10-3 for the season but continue to lead their division.

Marcus Stroman allowed four earned runs, four walks and four hits across his 5.0 innings. The Marlins scored four runs in the third innings. Third baseman Jake Burger blasted a three-run homer against Stroman.

Ryan Weather earned the win following five scoreless innings. The lone Yankee homer came from Giancarlo Stanton, while the other run was driven in by Juan Soto.

Following a day of rest, the Yankees will start their three-game road series on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians.

