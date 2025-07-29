  • home icon
  • WATCH: Juan Soto sparks mayhem after blowing up at umpire over strike call in heated Mets vs. Padres

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:54 GMT
New York Mets' Juan Soto, who's known to have good awareness of the strike zone, was left fuming after the home plate umpire made a wrong call against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

In the top of the third inning, Dylan Cease threw a pitch that appeared to be well outside the strike zone, making the count 2-2. Soon enough, Soto was up in the ears of the umpire, arguing that it wasn't a strike. Cease followed it up with a breaking ball that barely touched the plate, resulting in Soto's strikeout.

Soto was left agitated, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza rushed to the field to avoid escalating the tension between his star player and the home plate umpire. While Soto was restrained and dragged to the dugout, Mendoza had an intense discussion with the umpire before being thrown out.

Here's the video:

Juan Soto has often been on the receiving end of poor strike calls. Monday's game wasn't the first time he left unhappy and agitated.

Earlier this month, on July 7, Soto had a shocking reaction when home plate umpire John Bacon called Yankees ace Max Fried's 0-2 pitch, which appeared down and away, a strike. The reaction was candid but disappointing. Two pitches later, Soto was struck out as the Mets lost 6-4.

Juan Soto in shock after check swing call going against his team

A couple of weeks ago, Juan Soto and the Mets once again felt prey to what appeared to be a delayed call by an umpire. With the scores tied 4-4 in the ninth inning, Soto was at first and Pete Alonso was at the plate.

Alonso hit to the right field where Ronald Acuna Jr. made a stunning catch to get the out. Soto, at first, was in confusion on whether Acuna had made the grab, leaving him in the middle of second and first base.

In the meantime, the Braves outfielder gunned the throw to first to catch Soto short on his attempt to reach first.

The Mets would go on to lose 5-4. After the game, Soto put the blame on the first base umpire, who took too long to make his decision.

"I mean, we rely on the umpires," Soto said. "We wait for them to make the call. We had something like that earlier this year too.
"The goal is look for the umpire and make sure he makes the right call. But I felt like he just took way too long to make the decision, and it just put me in a tough spot."

Wrong calls make no one happy, and in the case of Juan Soto, it seems to be happening too often.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

