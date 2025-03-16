WATCH: K-pop sensation MiSaMo steals the spotlight with ceremonial first pitch at Dodgers' Tokyo Series exhibition game

Music icons MiSaMo threw out the ceremonial first pitch in the exhibition contest between the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the 2023 NPB Japan Series champion Hanshin Tigers on Sunday. The trio were in attendance as a part of the 2025 Tokyo Series festivities.

MiSaMo, a portmanteau of the triumvirate's names — Mina, Sana and Momo — are the Japanese members and sub-unit of K-pop group TWICE. They have dominated the airwaves and the world of K-pop since their debut with TWICE in 2015 and as their own unit in 2023.

With their success and fame in Japan, it comes to no one's surprise that they stole the spotlight on Sunday. Here's the video:

"All members of MiSaMo (a Japanese sub-unit of Twice) got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Dodgers exhibition game in Tokyo today" - @ Dodgers Nation

Mina (wearing jersey #37), Sana (wearing jersey #12) and Momo (wearing jersey #64), threw the ceremonial first pitches to catcher Hunter Feduccia, pitcher Roki Sasaki and shortstop Miguel Rojas, respectively. Funnily enough, only Momo's pitch went the distance to Rojas' glove, while Sana's pitch went wide left and Mina's was short.

Before the inaugural pitch, the trio had a training session with Rojas on how to hurl the ball.

On an interesting side note, the first pitch for the Dodgers versus Tigers game isn't the first venture of the trio when it comes to baseball. Mina, Sana and Momo have thrown the ceremonial first pitch for the KBO's LG Twins on different occasions.

MiSaMo is widely regarded as one of the most popular Japanese acts throughout the world. They are often mentioned alongside the likes of Shohei Ohtani, animator Hayao Miyazaki, Lakers player Rui Hachimura and tennis star Naomi Osaka as the most recognizable active personalities from the island nation.

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto shows customary respect in MiSaMo interaction

Known as one of the most respectful people in the world, Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto showed the Japanese customary respect in his interaction with MiSaMo.

In the photos, Yamamoto first took of his cap while bowing to the women before standing beside them and putting his hands behind his back while they took a photo.

Interestingly, Yamamoto spent his dominant NPB days as the face of the Orix Buffaloes that is based in Osaka, Japan — the birthplace of MiSaMo member Sana.

