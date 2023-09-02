WATCH: Late NBA phenom Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant throws first pitch at Dodger stadium

In a touching tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, took center stage at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

The occasion was Lakers Night, a fitting tribute to the franchise where Kobe made an indelible mark. Natalia, a 20-year-old student at the University of Southern California and an IMG model, had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Standing in front of the mound, Natalia delivered a pitch that bounced once before landing securely in the glove of Dodgers’ All-Star outfielder, Mookie Betts, who donned Kobe’s iconic No. 24 jersey over his uniform. The touching moment was marked by smiles, hugs, and an overwhelming sense of unity as the Bryant family, including Natalia’s mother Vanessa and younger sisters, Bianka and Capri, all wore Dodgers jerseys.

Mookie Betts wore Kobe’s iconic no. 24 jersey and caught Natalia’s first pitch before hugging her.

Vanessa’s jersey bore the words "Queen Mamba", a touching reference to Kobe’s famous nickname. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was also present to pay his respects.

As the Bryants were introduced, the crowd erupted with cheers, chanting "Kobe" Kobe!" Vanessa blew a kiss to the crowd, and Natalia, carrying her youngest sister, watched a touching slideshow of her father’s visits to the Dodgers clubhouse.

Did Kobe Bryant ever throw first pitch at Dodger Stadium?

This event brought back memories of Kobe Bryant’s own first-pitch duties at a Dodgers game in 2000, creating a poignant connection between father and daighter.

Fans who attended the game with a special ticket package received black jerseys featuring the Dodgers’ logo and the numbers 8 and 24, representing Kobe’s two iconic jersey numbers during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

In a heartfelt gesture, the Dodgers presented a $100,000 check to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting underserved athletes through funding and sports programming.

The night concluded with a postgame drone show to honor the enduring legacy of Kobe Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers icon and beloved figure in the city of Angels. The event served as a powerful reminder of Kobe’s impact, not only on the basketball court, but also within the broader sports community.