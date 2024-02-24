WATCH: Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. arrives at photo day in style with iced-out jewels & classic Balenciaga Dynasty sunglasses

Miami Marlins ace slugger and OF/second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. arrived for the photo day ahead of the new MLB season in style with iced-out jewels and classic Balenciaga Dynasty sunglasses. Chisholm Jr. was wearing an Alein pendant with a Cuban-link chain and another one with a UFO pendant as the star OF was all smiles ahead of the photo shoot with his Miami teammates.

The 26-year-old has now participated in four major league seasons, showing amazing talent but also struggling to stay on the pitch for the entirety of those seasons due to various injuries that he has sustained in the past four seasons.

With a wRC+ of 103, he has played in 302 games, hitting 53 home runs and slashing .245/.304/.452. In 77 attempts, he has also stolen 59 bases. Because he has been moved over the diamond to fit the needs of the club's lineup, his defence has been a mixed bag, as he has played on second base, shortstop, and in his default defensive position in the outfield.

However, health has been a persistent problem, especially during the last two years. He played in just 60 games in 2022 due to a stress fracture in his back, and he was limited to 97 games in 2021 due to a turf toe injury to his right foot and a left oblique strain.

Chisholm Jr. was projected by MLBTR to earn $2.8 million in 2024—his first season eligible for arbitration—despite the lost time. He and the club filed suggested figures that were marginally on each side of the prediction, but they were unable to reach a consensus.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to slot in the outfield for the Marlins in 2024

The Miami Marlins bolstered both their infield and batting depth this winter after signing former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson to a one-year deal, thereby making it all but certain that Jazz Chisholm Jr. wouldn't be returning to his spot in the infield and rather take his versatile defensive talents in the outfield for the 2024 MLB season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. began his career as a shortstop in the Minor Leagues before emerging as an All-Star second baseman in 2022. His recovery from turf-toe surgery is progressing as expected. In the 2023 season, he made his maiden center field transfer to accommodate Luis Arraez's signing in the infield by the Marlins.

"I don't see that happening yet. Jazz really took off kind of the second part of the season in the outfield as our center fielder, so I don't anticipate that happening just yet." - Manager Skip Schumaker on Jazz Chisholm’s hypothetical return to the infield in 2024

